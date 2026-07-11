Anne Hathaway Reveals He Wants Her Children to Grow Up Like This Co-star

Anne Hathaway, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman, has clear expectations about how her future children should be, and that has something to do with her onscreen son.

Hathaway, 43, is famously portraying Penelope — the wife of Matt Damon’s Odysseus and mother of Tom Holland’s Telemachus — in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic fantasy film, “The Odyssey.”

While her on-screen Penelope already shares a special bond with Telemachus, the actress has also come to appreciate the actor behind the role. So much so that she wants her children to grow up like Tom Holland.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (L-R) Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron attend the world premiere of “The Odyssey” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway Is All Praise for Tom Holland

In a recent interview with eTalk, Anne Hathaway revealed that she would want her children to grow up to be as “wonderful” as the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actress shared, “First of all, I have to say, as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child,” before boldly proclaiming, “Tom is like a dream son.”

In the same interview, she also added that the cast’s amazing bonding has helped to elevate the film. “We have this amazing script, brilliant actors,” Hathaway noted, before proclaiming her love for them, “but also I just really love Tom, and I really love Matt, and I love Chris.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (L-R) Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon attend the world premiere of “The Odyssey” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“So I just feel like, even though this was this big, epic movie, it was really grounded in intimate appreciation of each other, respect for each other.”

“The Princess Diaries” star, who has previously collaborated with Nolan in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) and “Interstellar” (2014), relayed that none of the cast members want to let the Oscar-winning director down.

“I don’t think any of us wanted to let Chris down,” she shared, before explaining, “so I think we all harnessed our highest strength and our highest passion and we just tried to be an actor who was worthy of being in a Chris Nolan movie.”

Tom Holland Says Working With Anne Hathaway Was a “Dream Come True”

Hathaway was not the only star who loved working with the Marvel superstar, as Holland too shared that it was a “dream come true” for him too.

“I mean, a dream come true for me,” Holland shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, before adding, “And she was such a lifeline throughout this entire process.

“You know, I’ve been really open about how I was super intimidated walking onto this set, being a part of this cast and working for, you know, Chris, who was so supportive. We became really good friends really quickly. It was so helpful for me to get to watch someone at the top of their game doing the best work that they’ve ever done and being so gracious about it.”

He further highlighted the actress’ helpful nature and added, “She was so helpful. She was like my anchor, really. Not anchor. That’s not the word I’m looking for. That’s the opposite of what I’m trying to say.”

Nolan’s “The Odyssey” will be released in the theaters on July 17.