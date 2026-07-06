A-Listers Gather For ‘The Odyssey’ World Premiere In London

The stars were out in their best red carpet wear for the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in Leicester Square in London.

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron were among the stars hitting the sand colored carpet.

“The Odyssey” is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, “The Odyssey” follows Matt Damon’s Odysseus on her perilous journey home following the Trojan War. On his way back to his wife Penelope and son Telemachus, he encounters dangerous creatures, mythical beasts and impossible challenges.

Who Were In Attendance At The World Premiere Of ‘The Odyssey’

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (L-R) Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron attend the world premiere of “The Odyssey” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Hollywood’s biggest names descended on London’s Leicester Square on Monday evening (6 July) as Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” held its world premiere ahead of its official release on 17 July.

Fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the film’s A-list cast, which includes multiple Oscar winners and Hollywood A-listers.

Zendaya Debuts Couture Gown Hours After Runway Debut

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Zendaya attends the world premiere of “The Odyssey” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Zendaya is always ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion, but she was quick even by her standards at the London premiere of “The Odyssey.”

The “Euphoria” actress wore a look from Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection, which was unveiled on the Paris runway just eight hours prior.

The white gown is one of Daniel Roseberry’s most striking sculptural looks. The white bodice is moulded to resemble the female form and is paired with a futuristic skirt made fom pearls. Per a statement from Maison Schiaparelli, via Vogue, “The fringed skirt is illuminated from within.”

RCFA reports that “Roseberry described this collection as a study in illusion, in which familiar forms are transformed into something unexpected.”

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya paired the host off a runway look with a striking five-strand diamond necklace, diamond stud earrings and, of course, her wedding ring.

She later changed into a green-and-grey cutout gown, which made her look like Athena, the Greek goddess she plays in “The Odyssey.”

Anne Hathaway Continues Masterclass In Pregnancy Dressing

Getty Anne Hathaway poses upon arrival to attend the red carpet for the world premiere of the film ‘The Odyssey’ in London on July 6, 2026.

Hathaway, who recently announced her third pregnancy, was also in attendance. She cradled her baby bump in a floaty blue dress from Dior with floral detail across the bust.

The sky-blue dress follows “The Devil Wears Prada” star’s current streak of primary-coloured, ethereal dresses. Hathaway, who plays Penelope in the film, wore a similar floaty white dress to the film’s London photocall.

Lupita Nyong’o Brought A Regal Elegance To The Red Carpet

Getty Lupita Nyong’o attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o stunned on the red carpet in London, wearing a sleek silver gown from Christian Cowan which looked like chain mail. The Oscar-winner, who plays Helen, highlighted her figure in a fluid, draped silhouette, a sculptural updo and delicate jewellery.

Charlize Theron Makes A Statement In Givenchy

South African-US actress Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the film ‘The Odyssey’ in London on July 6, 2026.

Charlize Theron wore a black velvet gown from Givenchy Fall 2026 to “The Odyssey” world premiere, pairing the dress with unusual arm warmers.

She added to the elegant look by pushing her blonde hair out of her face and leaving one section framing her face. Theron also wore Desert diamond earrings by London Jewellery House, designed by Glenn Spiro, to complete the elegant look.

Tom Holland Turns Heads In Sharp Suit

Tom Holland attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.

It wasn’t just the women dressed to the nines at the world premiere of “The Odyssey”; the men were also red carpet ready.

Tom Holland wore a dark suit from Gives & Hawkes to the premiere, complementing his wife, Zendaya’s white gown. The actor plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon’s Odysseus, in Nolan’s upcoming film.

While he and Zendaya both appear in the show, the married couple did not pose together and did not arrive in the same car. The private couple like to keep their distance at public events unless they are promoting the “Spider-Man” franchise together.

Matt Damon Brought His Girls

Getty Luciana Damon (2-L), Matt Damon (C-L) and guests attend ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.

Matt Damon, who leads the new Nolan epic as Odysseus, beamed as he posed for pictures alongside his wife Luciana and their daughters.

Luciana wore a Gabriela Hearst Tibor Rope Strapless Column Maxi Dress in black suede and merino wool from the designer’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection. Damon complemented her with a light grey three-piece suit paired with a light blue shirt, navy blue striped tie and brown Oxford shoes.

The couple first met in 2003 and share daughters Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana’s eldest daughter, Alexia, 27, from a previous relationship.