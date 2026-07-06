Inside Taylor Swift’s Wedding Vows to Travis Kelce That Drove People to Tears

Taylor Swift’s wedding vows to Travis Kelce have become another major talking point among fans following the couple’s union. In her vows to Kelce, the Grammy Award-winning singer declared her love for him by honoring the man he was as a teenager in high school, leaving many people, including the groom, “very emotional.”

Sources told PEOPLE that Taylor talked about how Travis was “the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime.” Taylor also said that “she wished she knew someone like [Kelce] when she was in high school.”

Swift and Kelce married on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Each of them read their vows from golden books for about 20 minutes, with guests receiving embroidered handkerchiefs, PEOPLE reported. Sources also told NBC News that Swift sang parts of her vows to Kelce, bringing members of the crowd to tears.

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s Wedding Touching Vows

Getty Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Because Swift and Kelce’s wedding was a private event, countless fans weren’t able to see the couple tie the knot for themselves. That didn’t stop them from expressing their love and happiness for them on social media.

“Many Blessings to this Beautiful Couple ❤️🙏,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“This is so beautiful…two amazing humans who found each other! So happy for T&T and their families!🤍🤍” another fan commented.

“I love this,” a third fan wrote.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“🌟🌟Congratulations🌟🌟✨So Happy for you both✨ 💙💖🌟💙💖🌟💙💖🌟,” wrote another user.

Inside Swift and Kelce’s Exclusive Wedding

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Since Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023, they have been one of the most highly publicized couples in the world. Even after the two of them both said “I do,” their wedding ceremony remains one of the hottest events of the summer.

For their wedding at MSG, Swift and Kelce rented out the entire arena and made it look like the inside of a forest, complete with ferns and trees, according to PEOPLE. They also welcomed an estimated 1,000 guests, bringing together several of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Attendees included a variety of celebrity icons like Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Fergie, Sabrina Carpenter, Wayne Gretzky, Selena Gomez, Joseph Kahn, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw. The wedding featured musical performances by legendary artists Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, according to NBC News.

One of the guests, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, said that Swift and Kelce’s wedding vows were “everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.” Likewise, AMC CEO Adam Aron previously described the couple’s vows as “emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations” of how they both met.

Many details about Swift and Kelce’s nuptials were kept hidden from the public. However, testimony from the wedding guests has given fans a glimpse at one of the year’s biggest celebrity events.

As details continue to emerge, Swift and Kelce’s ceremony remains a hot topic among fans, with the singer’s heartfelt vows and the crowd’s reception being another highlight of the wedding.