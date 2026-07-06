‘Big Brother 28’ Cast Rumors Swirl Around Angela Murray, Dee Valladares, Rick Devens

As anticipation builds for “Big Brother 28,” a new wave of fan speculation has shifted away from the show’s time-travel theme and toward the cast itself. Several well-known reality television personalities have become the latest names linked to the upcoming season, despite CBS remaining silent on who will officially enter the house.

Among the names generating the most discussion are former “Big Brother” houseguest Angela Murray, “Survivor 45” winner Dee Valladares, “Survivor” fan favorite Rick Devens and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Salina EsTitties. None of the rumored contestants have been confirmed by CBS, but online conversations have intensified as fans continue searching for clues before the network unveils its official cast.

The speculation comes during a summer already filled with theories surrounding Season 28. In recent weeks, fans have analyzed promotional materials, social media activity from former houseguests and reports suggesting producers may be planning one of the franchise’s biggest shakeups in years.

Fans Think Experienced Reality Competitors Could Thrive in the House

The latest rumored names all have one thing in common: experience competing under pressure.

Angela Murray became a memorable figure on “Big Brother 20” after appearing as a houseguest in the franchise. Her familiarity with the game and her reputation as a strong personality have led some fans to believe she could make a return and once again adapt to the social strategy required inside the “Big Brother” house.

Dee Valladares enters many fan wish lists after winning “Survivor 45.” Her ability to build relationships while remaining a strong strategic player has prompted viewers to wonder how those skills would translate to a completely different reality competition.

Britney Haynes heard that the Survivor player on the Big Brother 28 cast won a season of Survivor 👀 #bb28 https://t.co/LPZHbdYPtP pic.twitter.com/uEIpFLvvQj— Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 4, 2026

Rick Devens has also become a popular rumored candidate. Although he did not win “Survivor: Edge of Extinction,” he earned a reputation as one of the franchise’s most entertaining and unpredictable competitors. His aggressive gameplay, immunity challenge victories and willingness to make bold moves have made him a frequent suggestion whenever fans discuss dream “Big Brother” casts.

Meanwhile, Salina EsTitties has generated excitement among viewers hoping to see more personalities from outside the traditional reality competition world. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant became known for her humor, charisma and quick wit, qualities that many fans believe could make for compelling live-feed moments.

At this point, all four names remain the subject of fan speculation. CBS has not commented on the rumors or announced whether any contestants from other reality franchises will appear this season.

‘Time Trip’ Theme Has Already Sparked Major Fan Interest

While the cast remains under wraps, CBS has officially revealed one major aspect of Season 28.

The network recently announced that this summer’s theme will be “Time Trip,” introducing a house inspired by different eras of history and futuristic design. First-look photos showcased oversized clocks, vintage relics and time-themed décor throughout the house, leading many fans to praise the production team’s creativity.

CBS BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The announcement also validated weeks of online theories. Before the official reveal, viewers noticed recurring hourglass imagery throughout promotional materials and speculated that time would play an important role in the season.

Although producers have not revealed how deeply the theme will affect gameplay, fans have already begun predicting competitions inspired by previous seasons, callbacks to iconic moments in franchise history and unexpected twists centered around the concept of time.

CBS Has Yet to Reveal the Official Season 28 Cast

Despite the growing number of rumored contestants, the official cast for “Big Brother 28” has not yet been announced. With the show’s premiere on Thursday, 7/9, cast reveal will be this week.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will return for another season when the long-running reality competition premieres this summer. The season will also introduce the newly announced “Time Trip” house and continue celebrating one of television’s longest-running reality franchises.

CBS

Until CBS unveils the houseguests, speculation is expected to continue across social media. Fans have spent weeks dissecting cryptic posts, rumored sequester sightings and comments from former reality stars in hopes of identifying who could ultimately walk through the front door.

Whether the rumored names prove accurate remains to be seen. For now, the possibility of seeing accomplished competitors from “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has only added another layer of excitement to one of the most anticipated “Big Brother” seasons in recent memory.