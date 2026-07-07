Cate Blanchett Makes Extremely Rare Public Appearance With Her Gorgeous Son: See Him Now

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett made a rare public appearance with one of her four children on Tuesday, July 7, when they attended the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Cate Blanchett Makes Rare Appearance With Her Son

Getty Cate Blanchett and Ignatius Martin Upton attend the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show

Blanchett was joined by her son, Ignatius Martin Upton, at the fashion event, and the pair posed for photos. The actress wore a monochromatic outfit, comprising black trousers and a cut-out jacket. She accessorized with black sunglasses.

Ignatius opted for oversized trousers, a black T-shirt, and an oversized shirt jacket. He also wore a large, chunky chain.

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Ignatius is Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton’s third child. He was born on January 1, 2008, in Sydney, Australia. It is rare to see Ignatius in public, but he and his mother have a love for fashion shows, and in 2024, he accompanied her to the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week, People reports.

Ignatius’ name was inspired by the children’s novel series “Captain Underpants.” “I was eight months pregnant and hallucinating, and there’s a section in the book where he gets so upset that everyone teases him because his name is Professor Pee-Pee Poopypants that he forces the world to change their names,” Blanchett said, People reports. “They have this interior code, and they give these examples of names. You go down to ‘I’ and the example is Ignatius. It was like the Virgin Mary going ‘Boom!'”

Cate Blanchett Discusses Motherhood

Getty Dashiell John Upton and Cate Blanchett attend an event

Blanchett is also a mother to sons Roman Robert Upton and Dashiell John Upton, and she and her husband adopted their daughter, Edith Vivian Patricia Upton, on March 6, 2015.

In a 2022 interview with Page Six, the “Carol” actress gave insight into her family and described her children as “distinerested” in her fame. “They have no idea, no idea,” she said at an event honoring her with the Chaplin Award. “I told them, ‘Oh I’m going to New York for 36 hours. I’ll be back on Wednesday…’ One of them is getting an award at school, and they went, ‘Oh, OK, have a good time.’”

Blanchett is a proud mother and has spoken openly about her happiness in raising sons. In 2009, before the adoption of Edith, she told People, “Having boys is great. It’s a neat position to be in, and I love the high energy that comes along in raising boys. It’s fun.”

Blanchett also raises her sons with responsibility and has placed emphasis on their respect for women. “As a mother of sons, you have a responsibility to instill in them the need to respect and the benefits of respecting women. That hasn’t changed,” she said in an interview with Glamour in 2017. She continued, “But what’s never been more important is the necessity to impart in young girls a sense of self-respect, a sense of having expectations, and a right to achieving quality. And of course having a young daughter now, one becomes more acute on a daily basis. I wake up to a reminder of that responsibility to lead by example.”