Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Follows 14 Years of Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift is wrapped up in the land of bridal bliss, having married her long-term partner Travis Kelce on Friday. The songstress finally living out her “Love Story” in real life has been an incredible moment for Swifties across the globe who have weeped, cheered and felt emotions alongside her through era upon era.

Anyone familiar with Taylor will know that she loves to drop hints about her upcoming releases by Easter Egging: leaving little images, words or other interesting things around online that fans can decode to learn about her next move. Though fourteen whole years ago Taylor may have dropped one of her biggest Easter Eggs of all, which perfectly encapsulated the way her wedding plans unfolded. As much as it could be mere coincidence, as the singer isn’t typically known to drop such hints about her personal life, it’s still an incredible one to consider.

Back in time: 22-year-old Taylor

Getty Taylor Swift

In October of 2012 Taylor released her hugely popular album, “Red”. The Grammy-nominated record went on to win numerous awards including Favorite Country Album at the AMA’s, Top Album at the Billboard Music Awards, and Top Selling Album at the Canadian Country Music Association.

“The Lucky One” is the thirteenth track on the album, where Taylor sings about the dark side of fame and how at times it can be incredibly lonely and suffocating to be a star. In a world where so many eyes are on you, you can still feel totally unseen for how and who you truly are.

Though tucked into the lyrics of the track is a momentary image of bliss, where Taylor talks about somebody escaping to somewhere else with their ‘money and dignity’. The lyrics read:

It was a few years later, I showed up here

And they still tell the legend of how you disappeared

How you took the money and your dignity and got the hell out

They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere

Chose the Rose Garden over Madison Square

And it took some time, but I understand it now

Taylor’s Wedding

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor’s partner Travis transformed his backyard into a beautiful rose garden to propose to her, bringing over 2,000 flowers into the space as well as walls of hedges. The singer believed she was meeting Travis to record an episode of the New Heights podcast, where she would also be discussing her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl”. But instead, surrounded by a rose garden, Taylor became a fiancé.

Fast forward to Friday at Madison Square and it appears Taylor and track thirteen of “Red” now hold a stunningly sentimental link – she became a fiancé in a gorgeous rose garden and Madison Square was her wedding venue. She even performed at Madison Square during the “Red” tour, too!

It couldn’t be more fitting for “lucky one” Taylor, who also sang in “The Tortured Poets Department” track “I Hate It Here” about going to ‘secret gardens in her mind’ for tranquillity – like the rose one Travis created for their romantic proposal. Congratulations again to the happy couple!