Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding: Why Friends Suspect MSG Venue Is a Decoy? – Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, but their close friends suspect the venue may be a decoy.

According to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, friends close to the couple believe the idea of getting married at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” feels out of character, particularly for the former “The Voice” mentor.

“This doesn’t sound like Taylor,” a source told the outlet. “It sounds like something the Kardashians would do.”

The insider pointed out that staging the ceremony as a blockbuster public event doesn’t make sense.

“Taylor has always used her personal life in her work,” the source added. “The songs, the Easter eggs, the social media posts—that’s part of her brand. But that’s very different from getting married at one of the most famous venues in the world.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding: Friends Doubt Major Venue Choice – Report

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly tying the knot on July 3.

Swift and Kelce’s friends are reportedly questioning the supposed choice of venue, noting that “a wedding at Madison Square Garden feels like a production, not a wedding.”

The source joked, “Are they selling tickets? Is there a Ticketmaster partnership? A livestream? That’s why people aren’t buying it.”

Meanwhile, some of the couple’s friends reportedly believe that the MSG venue might be serving another purpose.

“Most people I know think it’s a decoy,” added another source. “The theory is guests will be told to meet at MSG, then they’re put on buses and taken somewhere else.”

While Swift and Kelce’s friends aren’t completely dismissing the reports outright, they still reportedly believe “something is definitely being hidden.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce to Invite Fans to Their Wedding?



Previously, reports that Swift and Kelce will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden caused quite a stir online.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that the “Opalite” singer and NFL champ decided to “embrace the spectacle” of a giant wedding.

The venue, which is famous for concerts and professional sports, can hold up to 22,000 people. The outlet also reported that Swift and Kelce may invite fans to celebrate, though the claims remain unconfirmed.

The outlet added that the NYPD is already in talks to help secure the venue ahead of the wedding.

Meanwhile, Page Six noted that Madison Square Garden is clear of events from June 29 through July 6, coinciding with Swift and Kelce’s reported July 3 wedding date.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

TMZ also reported that between 1,100 and 1,200 people will show up at MSG to watch the couple become husband and wife.

The outlet pointed out that the venue has no windows from which photographers can shoot pictures of the event, along with underground parking that would likely be used for discreet guest access.

Earlier, TMZ reported that Swift opted to personally call her celebrity friends to give them a heads-up about her big day.

The “Cruel Summer” singer allegedly informed her A-list guests that they should be ready for the wedding, though no key details were disclosed.

Invitees allegedly received no specific details about the date or venue, only that the wedding would be held this summer and they should keep their schedules open.