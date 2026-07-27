Kimberley Sustad & Jesse Metcalfe Butt Heads In Preview & Sneak Peek of Hallmark’s ‘Absolutely Devoted to You’

A ’90s boy band? A captivating conflict? A modern romance? Yes, please! Get ready for another adorable story from Hallmark thanks to an upcoming movie starring Kimberley Sustad and Jesse Metcalfe, “Absolutely Devoted to You.”

With Sustad appearing as Kaitlin and Jesse taking on the role of Derrick, according to Hallmark, viewers will get to watch as “[a]n ambitious TV producer devises a brilliant plan to reunite a ’90s boy band for an annual summer beach bash, but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band’s reluctant lead singer.”

Premiering Saturday, August 8, 8/7c, and streaming the next day on Hallmark+, keep scrolling to see posters and photos from ‘Absolutely Devoted to You,” as well as both the preview and a sneak peek!

Can Kaitlin Convince Derrick to Return to His Boy Band Roots?

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Absolutely Devoted To You” poster

First of all, how cute are the “Absolutely Devoted to You” posters?! As always, Hallmark has released two versions for the movie, one that’s horizontal (above) and one that’s vertical (below). We love them both and we’re sure fans will feel the same thanks to the vibrant colors, retro vibe and the stars’ sweet smiles.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Absolutely Devoted To You” poster

Now, check out the preview for this fabulously fun story, which shows us Kaitlin’s quest to reunite the beloved ’90s boy band that Derrick has left in his past…

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And don’t forget to take a look at the sneak peek, which sees Kaitlin desperately trying to convince Derrick to participate in the reunion even though he has other priorities nowadays…

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If the preview and sneak peek have you excited to watch “Absolutely Devoted to You,” then you’re certainly not alone. When Hallmark shared both on YouTube, fans were quick to leave comments, with one person writing, “Can’t wait to watch it ❤❤!”

“Looks cute …two of my favs,” came from another viewer.

A third fan added, “Nice to see Jesse Metcalfe back on Hallmark Channel again 😀 👍 👌”

“Kimberly Sustad is so good in all her roles,” someone else wrote.

Another Hallmark fan left a comment, saying, “You had me at Jesse Metcalfe lol ❤”

“👀 this looks good and of course here, Kimberly Sustad is in this movie and she always does a good job with her characters,” someone said in another message.

But wait! As if you were excited enough, we have even more for you!

See Photos from ‘Absolutely Devoted to You’

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

From images of the summer beach bash to looks at boy band performers, not to mention shots of both Kimberley and Jesse, don’t miss these photos from “Absolutely Devoted to You.”

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark

Hallmark “Absolutely Devoted to You” from Hallmark