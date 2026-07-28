Michelle Young’s Husband Hilariously Attempts To Do Her Makeup as Fans React: VIDEO

Michelle Young put her glam in her husband’s hands, and things did not exactly go according to plan.

The former “Bachelorette” star shared a playful Instagram video of husband Jack Leius attempting to do her makeup. What started as a sweet couple moment quickly turned into a comedy of errors as Leius worked his way through Young’s beauty routine.

The trouble started almost immediately when Leius used his hands to apply product to Young’s face.

“When was the last time you washed your hands?” Young asked.

“It’s been a bit,” Leius admitted.

Things only got funnier when Young directed her husband toward the makeup wipes on the counter. Instead, Leius returned with Summer’s Eve wipes, prompting Young to laugh at his mix-up.

Then came the eyeliner cleanup. After Young instructed him to wet a Q-tip to fix his work, Leius put the swab in his mouth before bringing it toward her face.

The mascara application proved equally eventful. Young explained that makeup artists will sometimes let clients apply their own mascara, but Leius was not ready to surrender his new job.

“I got you,” he told her.

What followed was Leius attempting to apply the mascara from several awkward positions, including trying it left-handed as Young nervously reacted to his technique.

Fans Had Plenty to Say About Jack Leius’ Makeup Skills

Young’s followers were entertained by the couple’s glam session and quickly filled the comments with reactions to some of its funniest moments.

“I’m hollering!!!!!!!! Whatever angle that was for the mascara, it looked like a yoga pose😂,” one person wrote.

Another jokingly advised Young against taking her new look outside, writing, “Honey, please don’t leave the house like that. He did a good job, but please don’t leave the house.😂❤️”

Leius’ unconventional Q-tip technique also got attention. “The spit makes it worth it, natural setting 😂,” another person joked.

The lighthearted video comes shortly after Young and Leius celebrated another special moment together: their first wedding anniversary.

Michelle Young and Jack Leius Recently Celebrated One Year of Marriage

Young marked their first anniversary on June 7, sharing a wedding photo of Leius kissing her cheek.

“Couldn’t imagine making it through the last 365 without you ❤️ Happy 1 Year Anniversary,” she wrote on her Instagram tribute post.

The couple married June 7, 2025, at Woodland Glasshaus at Bavaria Downs in Chaska, Minnesota, in front of approximately 200 guests. Young previously told People that they made a point to stay side by side throughout their wedding celebration and set aside private moments together.

Their first year of marriage also included some unexpected challenges. In November 2025, Young revealed that the couple had to cut their European honeymoon short by a week because of her health.

Young said she had been dealing with symptoms including extreme fatigue, brain fog and heart palpitations for months. She later shared that testing showed severe mycotoxin and mold exposure and said she was undergoing treatment, according to Bachelor Nation.

Young and Leius first met through a mutual friend while both were coming out of previous relationships. Their connection developed quickly, and they became Instagram official in October 2023. Leius proposed one year later before the couple tied the knot in June 2025, per Us Weekly.

Now, more than a year into married life, Young appears comfortable trusting her husband with plenty, though her latest video showed that glam may still require some practice.

When it came time for mascara, however, Leius remained confident in his abilities, assuring his wife, “I got you.”