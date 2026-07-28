Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage: ‘Still Dancing’

Thirteen years later, Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, are still dancing, still joking and celebrating another year together.

The couple marked their 13th wedding anniversary on July 27 with throwback photos from their big day and sweet, playful tributes to each other on Instagram.

Justin, 42, took things back to their wedding celebration with a photo of himself and Emily dancing. While the moment looked romantic, the “It Ends With Us” director revealed there was a funny story happening behind the scenes.

“13 years later… we’re still dancing. ❤️ Happy anniversary, my love,” Justin wrote. “I’m pretty sure this was the exact moment my pants ripped open. 😂 #FinallyTeenagers.”

Emily, 41, kept the playful energy going with a black-and-white wedding photo of Justin lifting her into the air as the two embraced.

“Marriage: still my favorite lift. 😜 Thirteen, baby!!” she wrote.

According to People, that cheeky use of the word “lift” did not go unnoticed by some followers, who wondered if Emily was making a subtle reference to Justin’s legal dispute with his “It Ends With Us” co-star Blake Lively.

Emily did not mention Lively or confirm that the caption was intended as a reference to her.

Justin and Emily Baldoni’s Love Story Goes Back More Than a Decade

Justin and Emily married in Corona, California, in July 2013, just three months after getting engaged.

According to Us Weekly, Justin popped the question at Blu Jam Cafe in Los Angeles, where the couple had their first date. He surprised Emily with an elaborate 27-minute proposal video that later went viral.

Justin has said he knew early in their relationship that Emily was different, describing her “depth,” “grace” and “quiet strength” as qualities he had always wanted in a partner.

The couple welcomed daughter Maiya Grace in 2015 and son Maxwell Roland-Samuel in 2017.

Justin has also shared what he believes has helped their marriage last. In a 2020 Instagram tribute, he described Emily as the “grounded, tree-like steady force” in his life.

Four years later, he told People that he and Emily view their marriage as a “fortress,” something they have built together to help protect their family through difficult times.

Justin and Emily Baldoni Say They Are ‘Healing’

That outlook has taken on added meaning following an especially public period for the couple.

Justin became involved in a lengthy legal dispute with Lively beginning in late 2024. The former co-stars filed competing lawsuits, with Justin’s lawsuit later dismissed. Much of Lively’s case against Justin, including her sexual harassment claims, was also dismissed, while retaliation claims involving his public relations teams were allowed to continue. Wayfarer Studios and Lively agreed to settle their dispute in May 2026, though attorneys’ fees remained before the court, according to ABC News.

Earlier in July, Justin and Emily spoke publicly together about the experience for the first time in nearly two years.

The couple said they intentionally remained quiet while the legal process unfolded. Justin explained that they did not want to add to the “noise,” while Emily acknowledged the “injustice and the pain” they felt.

Justin said the experience ultimately brought their focus back to their children, family, friends, community and faith.

“We are healing,” he said.

Now, amid that healing, Justin and Emily are celebrating another year of marriage with a reminder of where it all started.

As Justin wrote, “13 years later… we’re still dancing.”