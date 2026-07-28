Julia Roberts Spotted with ‘Lookalike’ Daughter, 21, Following Niece Emma Roberts’ Wedding

Julia Roberts, 58, has been spending quite a bit of time with family lately.

Along with recently being spotted with her older son, Phinnaeus, 21, as well as her younger son, Henry, 19, the star was just seen with her daughter, Hazel, 21, after attending the wedding of her niece, fellow actress Emma Roberts.

Julia and Hazel Looked Alike in Similar Outfits

Getty Julia Robert

Julia looked like she was enjoying the lovely weather in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Monday, July 27, during a day out with Hazel.

“The Pretty Woman star, 58, looked effortlessly chic as she strolled alongside her 21-year-old daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom,” Hello! reported not long after the two were seen together.

Indeed, spotted with her “lookalike daughter,” according to the Daily Mail, Julia and her “mini-me coordinated in casual outfits, with the former wearing a knee-length, long-sleeved, button-up black dress.” On top of that, Julia also wore flip-flops and large sunglasses while carrying a sizable clutch.

As for Hazel, she seemed to have her hands free while wearing a black T-shirt and a matching cardigan overtop that boasted a pink rose detail on one side. She also opted to pop on black-and-white capri pants, ballet flats and dark sunglasses that were surely needed on such a bright day.

Both ladies wore their long fair hair down as they casually strolled down the street. As Hello! noted, “The pair appeared deep in conversation” while walking together down the street in “the popular Idaho resort town.”

Hazel Makes Rare Appearances with Her Showbiz Parents

While all three of Julia’s children — who she shares with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder — have now left home and are attending college, “[t]he actress’s only daughter, Hazel, is just beginning to follow in her mother’s footsteps,” InStyle pointed out back in June. “She landed a cameo in Roberts’s 2016 movie Mother’s Day and made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 with her dad.”

Although Hazel only makes occasional appearances with her parents, she does occasionally pop up on her Dad’s Instagram account.

For instance, on September 27, 2019, Danny shared a quirky photo of Hazel making a silly face at the camera and wrote, “The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter…and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly.”

The post prompted plenty of comments from Danny’s followers, with quite a few noting the resemblance between Hazel and both of her parents, with one person writing, “Hazel is so grown up now! Gorgeous just like her mama. 😁”

“I think she looks exactly like her dad,” a second follower added.

“You’re beautiful just like your mother,” came from a third person.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “She is beautiful. Looks a lot like mom and dad…”

Others related to and enjoyed the pic, with one of Danny’s followers noting, “Great pic!!! Those un-selfconscious pics our girls take of themselves are priceless! Real treasures for the future! Enjoy and thx for sharing!”