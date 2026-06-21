Julia Roberts’ ‘Heartthrob’ Ex Spotted in L.A. — See His ‘Distinguished Salt and Pepper Hair’

If you’ve heard about the hype around “Lost Boys” on Broadway, then you may have been inspired to watch the original movie from the ’80s.

Starring Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Corey Haim and Kiefer Sutherland, the film is undeniably a cult classic that saw some of its actors go on to continued success.

That includes Patric, who has appeared in various movies and shows since, and was just spotted out in Los Angeles while getting in some exercise on a sunny day in the city.

Jason Patric Was Jogging on a Sunny Day in L.A.

“One of Hollywood’s heartthrobs of the 1980s and 1990s was seen keeping himself in fine fettle with a jog in sweltering Los Angeles this week,” The Daily Mail reported on Friday, June 19.

“Now 60, with distinguished salt and pepper hair, he was spotted Tuesday in a casual ensemble of a t-shirt and shorts, going for a run through Brentwood,” the Mail added.

Soaking up the sun while getting in some exercise, Patric had his phone with him and earbuds in, so was presumably listening to a little music to help him keep his pace, or was perhaps indulging in a podcast. Either way, whatever he was hearing was keeping the star motivated as he made his way through the streets.

Jason Is Famous for His Work, Family and a Love-Triangle

Getty Jason Patric

While fans of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” may have spotted Patric on the show as Detective Tim McKenna, the Mail notes that he is, of course, also known for being “the dashing star of such films as the 1987 vampire picture ‘The Lost Boys.'”

He also appeared in 1996’s “Sleepers” with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Bacon and Minnie Driver, as well as 1997’s “Speed 2: Cruise Control” with Sandra Bullock, following the success of the first “Speed” film starring Bullock and Keanu Reeves.

For those who don’t know, the Mail points out that Patric was “was born to a showbiz family.” His “grandfather was Jackie Gleason, creator and star of ‘The Honeymooners,’ which emerged as one of the biggest hit sitcoms of the 1950s.”

On top of that, his “mother was Gleason’s daughter Linda, who herself became a Tony-nominated stage actress, while his father Jason Miller earned an Oscar nod for his role as Father Damien Karras in ‘The Exorcist,'” per the Mail.

“Meanwhile Patric became a star aged 21 in ‘The Lost Boys,’ amid a cast including Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, Dianne Wiest and Kiefer Sutherland,” the Mail mentions. “Patric and Sutherland, fellow ‘nepo babies,’ became best friends, only to shortly thereafter find themselves at the center of a thunderous 1990s controversy.”

The Mail explains that “Sutherland and Julia Roberts were engaged to be married on June 14, 1991 — but that day, he was seen moving out of their Hollywood Hills home and she was glimpsed on a date with none other than Patric, with whom she promptly jetted off to Dublin.”

Although it seemed to be a sticky situation at the time, it fortunately didn’t damage Patric and Sutherland’s relationship in the long run. During an April 2021 interview with the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast that featured both stars, Patric noted, “What lasted after all that is me and Kiefer.”

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