Meet Judy Garland’s 5 Famous Husbands: Inside the Hollywood Icon’s Tumultuous Love Life

More than 50 years after her death, Judy Garland remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars. Known for her unforgettable performances in “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star Is Born,” Garland also lived a deeply personal story that often played out in the public eye.

Judy Garland’s First Marriage Began as a Teenage Romance

Garland’s first husband was musician David Rose.

The pair began dating in 1940 when Garland was still a teenager. Rose proposed on her 18th birthday, but the couple had to wait until his divorce from actress Martha Raye was finalized before they could marry in 1941.

According to Hello!, Garland was just 19 years old.

While their early years together were reportedly happy, pressure from MGM executives and Garland’s family strained the relationship. The couple separated in 1943 and divorced the following year.

Vincente Minnelli Became Her Most Famous Husband

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Garland met acclaimed director Vincente Minnelli while filming “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

Their professional partnership quickly became romantic, and the couple married in 1945.

The following year they welcomed daughter Liza Minnelli, who would later become an Oscar-winning performer in her own right.

The marriage faced significant challenges as Garland’s health struggles intensified. The couple separated in 1950 and finalized their divorce in 1951.

In her memoir, “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!,” Liza reflected on her famous parents.

“My parents were extraordinary,” she wrote. “My father would talk to me like a real person, almost like an adult, but somebody you had to explain something to. And Mama had been pushed around so much. You try growing up at MGM. Horrendous, but she was funny.”

Liza also recalled taking on responsibilities beyond her years.

“At 13, I was my mother’s caretaker — a nurse, doctor, pharmacologist and psychiatrist rolled into one,” she wrote.

Sidney Luft Helped Launch Judy Garland’s Career Comeback

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Soon after her divorce from Minnelli, Garland married producer Sidney Luft in 1952.

The marriage produced two children, daughter Lorna Luft and son Joey Luft.

Luft also played a major role in Garland’s professional comeback, helping produce the 1954 version of “A Star Is Born.”

The film remains one of Garland’s most acclaimed performances and earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Despite professional success, the relationship was marked by frequent separations and reconciliations. Garland ultimately filed for divorce in 1963, citing mental cruelty. Their divorce was finalized in 1965.

Mark Herron Marriage Lasted Less Than a Year

Garland’s fourth marriage was to actor and tour promoter Mark Herron.

Their engagement became public before her divorce from Luft was finalized, and the pair married in late 1965.

The marriage quickly unraveled.

Just five months later, Garland filed for divorce, alleging that Herron had assaulted her. During divorce proceedings, Herron claimed he acted only in self-defense.

Their divorce was finalized in 1969.

Mickey Deans Was Judy Garland’s Final Husband

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Garland met nightclub manager Mickey Deans in 1967.

According to reports, the pair first connected when Deans delivered medication to the star. Their relationship grew over the next two years, and they married in March 1969.

The marriage would be Garland’s last.

Just three months later, the legendary entertainer died at age 47.

Following her death, Deans’ relationship with Garland’s family became strained. Several family members later questioned his intentions and business dealings in the days following her passing.