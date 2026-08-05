A$AP Rocky Gives Update on New Rihanna Music and Squashes a Rumor

A$AP Rocky is having quite the 2026. After releasing his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which topped the Billboard chart, he’s now embarking on his tour, celebrating the project’s music. All of this good news is just in his professional life. On the personal front, he and his long-term partner (possibly his wife) Rihanna appear to be quite happy raising their two sons, four-year-old RZA and three-year-old Riot, and their 10-month-old daughter, Rocki.

That being said, as happy as fans are for the music duo, Rihanna’s legion of fans affectionately dubbed The Navy have been clamoring for a new album for years. The Grammy-winning sensation hasn’t released a studio album since 2016’s Anti. And as remarkable as the project is, people have been impatiently waiting for something new.

Fast forward to the episode of The Jason Lee Show that dropped on August 5, and A$AP Rocky gets candid with host Jason Lee about the status of Rihanna’s new music and dispels rumors about what has “caused its delay.”

A$AP Rocky: “She [Rihanna] in the Studio Right Now”

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During the sit-down conversation between A$AP Rocky and Lee, the duo talked about a number of things, and naturally, Rihanna and updates on her music career came up. In the brief clip below, the rapper not only shares some Rihanna music news, but also clears his name in terms of being the reason Rihanna fans have had to wait for new songs. Lee asked A$AP Rocky point blank, “Are you the reason we don’t have an album? Because…Like you have three kids now.” The rapper casually responded with, “Nah.”

Now, after the “L$D” hitmaker took the blame for why Rihanna wasn’t at Lee’s most recent award shows, A$AP Rocky then dropped the news, “Yo, she in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry babe [Rihanna].” He added that she is “Cookin’ bro,” and noted that he was likely to get in trouble for sharing the news.

It’s worth noting that A$AP Rocky did not provide a timeline for the release of Rihanna’s ninth studio album. So for now, her dedicated supporters will have to just exercise more patience.

Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album Celebrates 10 Years

It was January 28, 2016, when Rihanna released Anti to the world. It boasted hit songs like “Kiss It Better,” “Needed Me,” “Love on the Brain,” and of course, “Work” featuring Drake.

And while it didn’t win any of the six Grammys it was nominated for, it’s her first album to spend 520 weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart across a decade. That’s a remarkable feat. Personally speaking, Anti is my second-favorite Rihanna album. I tend to be more partial to 2012’s Unapologetic. “Diamonds,” “Stay,” “Pour It Up,” and “No Love Allowed” are some of my favorite Rihanna tracks ever.

But hey, while we all wait for new music, be sure to stream your favorite Rihanna tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, or your preferred streaming platform. Let’s just hope something comes out in the last quarter of 2026.