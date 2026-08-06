Role Model Confirms Dakota Johnson Romance and Reveals Her Surprise Song Cameo

Role Model is making his relationship with Dakota Johnson official. He is also sharing how their romance unexpectedly made its way into his music.

Six months after the pair first sparked dating rumors, the singer confirmed in an Aug. 4 interview with Nylon that he and Johnson are in a relationship. Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, also opened up about Johnson’s surprise appearance on his upcoming song “Love I You.”

The track appears on his new album, “Chuck Timely & The Hourglass,” which is scheduled for release on Aug. 7.

Dakota Johnson Joined the Song Spontaneously

Role Model explained that Johnson’s cameo happened naturally while she was visiting the studio.

“I had a lot of names to pick from that,” he told Nylon, adding that his guitarist and producer, Mason Stoops, suggested Johnson record the part.

At first, Role Model hesitated because he wanted to keep his personal and professional lives separate.

“I was like, ‘Stop! We’re not mixing work and relationships,’” he recalled.

Johnson, however, was immediately interested.

“She was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and stood right up and got in the booth and knocked it out better than we could have imagined,” Role Model said. “So I was like, ‘OK, if she’s down, I mean, that’s an amazing cameo.’”

The result is a playful back-and-forth that gives the song an extra personal touch. In social media clips from Role Model’s July 30 performance in Chicago, Johnson can be heard responding to several of his lyrics with teasing remarks.

When he sings, “Hey, I think you’re perfect,” Johnson answers, “You say that to everyone.”

Later, she playfully challenges him again after he references money in the song, asking, “Oh, you think you’re big time?”

Getty Singer Tucker Pillsbury of Role Model performs st Sziget Festival 2022.

Role Model Plans to Keep the Romance Grounded

Role Model and Johnson first generated romance speculation after they were photographed holding hands in January.

According to E! News, the pair continued spending time together throughout the following months, including outings in Los Angeles and a Paul McCartney concert at the Fonda Theatre. They were also photographed showing affection while leaving Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Feliz in April.

Although the singer has now confirmed the relationship, he made it clear that he does not plan to share every detail publicly.

“Keeping things about music is what I’ve learned,” he told Nylon. “Otherwise, the internet just has a field day.”

Role Model added, “Everyone’s a detective.”

His comments suggest the couple is comfortable acknowledging their relationship while still maintaining boundaries around their private life.

Johnson was previously in a long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Role Model was previously linked to Emma Chamberlain.

For now, the singer appears focused on his new album and the creative moment he shared with Johnson in the studio. Her lighthearted contribution to “Love I You” offers fans a small glimpse into their chemistry. However, it does so without turning the relationship into the sole focus of the project.

By confirming the romance on his own terms and keeping the conversation centered on the music, Role Model has found a balance. He is sharing an exciting personal update and protecting the relationship as it continues to develop.