‘General Hospital’ Legend Pokes Fun at a Recent Storyline as Fans Join In

Soap legend and “General Hospital” star Kin Shriner recently had a little fun with one of Port Charles’ latest storylines and fans were more than happy to join him. After the soap explained Scotty Baldwin’s absence by saying he was enjoying life in Key West, Shriner couldn’t resist offering a humorous update of his own on social media. His playful response quickly sparked an outpouring of comments from longtime viewers. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Kin Shriner Has Fun With Scotty Baldwin’s Off-Screen Whereabouts

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Kin Shriner first debuted as Scotty Baldwin in 1977. Over the past 49 years, the 72-year-old actor has portrayed the beloved attorney on and off, becoming one of the soap’s most recognizable legacy characters.

Recently, Scotty’s whereabouts were finally addressed on-screen following the return of his daughter, Serena Baldwin. During a conversation with her mother, Lucy Coe, and family friend Felicia Scorpio, Serena explained that her father was enjoying his time in Key West.

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Shriner couldn’t resist having a little fun with the storyline.

Taking to X, the veteran actor jokingly wrote, “Key West done, Key Largo fun. Now I am riding the Jungle Queen in Lauderdale! #wheresScotty.”

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson later reposted Shriner’s message on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, writing, “HE KIDS! Kin Shriner Hilariously Hits Back At GENERAL HOSPITAL Narrative: ‘Key West Done…’”

Naturally, fans loved Shriner’s playful response and quickly joined in on the fun.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Continue Calling for Scotty’s Return

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While Shriner’s joke made “General Hospital” fans laugh, it also reignited calls for Scotty Baldwin to make his way back to Port Charles.

“Bring back Scotty!!!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “GH fans NEED you, Scotty!”

Others echoed the sentiment.

“GH and us fans need you to come back!” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “We need Scotty back on GH. They did you wrong, Kin. You’re my favorite character and have been since you first came on the show.”

Many viewers simply admitted how much they miss the longtime character.

“Love you, Kin Shriner! Miss Scotty, terribly!” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “We really, really, really need Scotty back in Port Charles! With a good significant storyline.”

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Others pointed to the humor Scotty always brought to the show.

“Miss his humor on GH. He and Liesl were gold!” one viewer wrote.

Another simply added, “We miss you.”

One fan even suggested Shriner’s next travel destination.

“Make Port Charles your next stop!!” the viewer joked.

Some ‘GH’ Fans Say Serena’s Return Makes Scotty’s Absence Even More Noticeable

For many longtime “General Hospital” viewers, Serena Baldwin’s return has only highlighted how much they miss seeing Scotty on-screen.

“Bring him back. It’s absolutely ridiculous that Serena is on the scene and he is not!” one fan wrote.

Others argued that “General Hospital” should focus more on legacy characters rather than continually introducing new faces.

One longtime viewer commented, “Good for him! Bring back Kin Shriner and Bradford Anderson. I’ve been watching this show since I was a little kid. I remember Luke and Laura’s wedding, and I even remember when Laura was married to Scotty. The fans want Scotty and Spinelli. Stop bringing in new people and doing horrible recasts!”

The fan went on to suggest that bringing back familiar faces like Scotty and Spinelli would create plenty of new storytelling opportunities, especially now that Jason Morgan has stepped away from Sonny Corinthos’ organization.

Whether Kin Shriner was simply having fun with Scotty’s off-screen explanation or subtly reminding viewers that the character is still very much part of the show’s history, one thing was clear from the comments: many “General Hospital” fans believe Port Charles isn’t quite the same without Scotty Baldwin. After nearly five decades on the soap, viewers are still hoping the beloved attorney eventually finds his way back home.