A 49-Year ‘General Hospital’ Throwback Has Fans Begging for One Character’s Return

A nostalgic trip down memory lane has “General Hospital” fans reminiscing about one of Port Charles’ longest-running characters. A recent social media post celebrating a major milestone for Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) not only reminded viewers of the character’s nearly five-decade history on the soap, but also reignited calls for his return to Port Charles. Read on to see what longtime “GH” fans had to say.

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Scotty Baldwin’s Long History

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson recently shared an “On This Day in Soap Opera History” post on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages celebrating Kin Shriner’s debut as Scotty Baldwin.

The pair wrote, “1977: Kin Shriner made his debut as Scotty Baldwin.”

The post also acknowledged the actors who portrayed Scotty before Shriner assumed the role, including Johnny Whitaker, Teddy Quinn, Tony Camp, Don Clarke, and Johnny Jensen.

Fans were also reminded of Scotty’s original storyline, when the young law student living in Greenwich Village answered a summons from Gail Adamson, the fiancée of his beloved stepfather, Lee Baldwin.

Over the decades, Scotty has evolved into one of Port Charles’ most recognizable characters.

“From conventional good guy to wounded romance warrior. Kin has had many layers to the character,” one fan wrote.

Naturally, the nostalgic post quickly sparked a wave of reactions from longtime viewers.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Scotty Baldwin Deserves Better

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For many “General Hospital” fans, the anniversary wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Scotty’s history. It also served as a reminder that the beloved attorney is currently missing from Port Charles.

“I miss Scotty Baldwin!” one fan wrote.

Another criticized the show’s handling of the character, commenting, “It is horrible how GH is treating Kin. Longtime viewers miss him while we sit through inane ‘sign a record contract’ storylines and the excruciating ‘Willow Chronicles.’”

Others praised Kin Shriner’s decades-long portrayal of Scotty.

“Kin made the character of Scotty Baldwin come alive. When he walked into a room and started talking, the camera loved him. As millions of fans know, no one else could play him. Kin, you are so, so missed,” one viewer wrote.

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Several “General Hospital” fans also pointed to storylines they still miss.

“General Hospital did him dirty. He had a great storyline with Liesl! They were so cute together. And the way things are going in Port Charles, I think they need all the lawyers they can get!” one fan commented.

Others simply want Scotty’s personality back on the canvas.

“I want Scott back in the story. We need his quirky personality to lighten the mood. I want him back with Liesl. They always brought a smile to any scene,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “GH messed up big time in letting him go. Replacing real strong characters with play-dough people.”

Serena’s Return Has Fans Calling for Scotty’s Comeback

The recent return of Serena Baldwin has only intensified calls for Scotty’s return.

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Scott and Lucy’s daughter, Serena Baldwin, returned to Port Charles in July 2026, explaining that her father was currently enjoying life in Key West.

For many viewers, however, Serena’s return only highlighted Scotty’s absence.

“Where is Scotty now?” one fan asked.

Another wrote, “We need Scott, Serena and Lucy together.”

One viewer wished the character well while still hoping to see him return, commenting, “Have fun in Key West, Scott.”

Others pointed out that Serena’s return feels incomplete without her father.

“He’s the real Scotty. They should bring him back, if only for a short visit. After all, his daughter Serena is in town to see Lucy, her surrogate mom,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “He’s the only Scotty I remember. I’m glad he was mentioned by Serena on Friday’s episode.”

Some “General Hospital” fans believe Serena’s return created the perfect opportunity to bring Scotty home.

“With Serena back, there’s a gaping hole where Scotty needs to be. There’s probably a couple people who need lawyers, too,” one viewer commented.

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Others kept their requests simple.

“Bring him home! He is the last original character. He was on before Laura!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “GH needs to bring Scotty back!!”

Whether fans were celebrating Kin Shriner’s remarkable 49-year run as Scotty Baldwin or hoping to see the character reunite with Serena and Lucy, one thing was clear: nearly five decades after his debut, Scotty remains one of Port Charles’ most beloved and missed residents.