Will Drew Finally Get His Revenge On Willow? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Willow Cain thought she had a plan to leave Port Charles behind, but the latest “General Hospital” cliffhanger suggests her escape may have come to an abrupt end. After a shocking twist involving Drew Cain, fans immediately began speculating about what his return could mean for Willow and whether he’s finally ready to make her pay for everything she’s done. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans are predicting comes next for Drew and Willow.

Drew Cain Shocked Willow Before She Could Leave Port Charles

It looks like the jig is finally up for Willow Cain. As Willow prepared to leave Port Charles and begin a new life with her children, Wiley and Amelia Corinthos, with help from WSB agent Jack Brennan, she was blindsided by an unexpected visitor.

The latest “General Hospital” cliffhanger ended with a stunned Willow coming face-to-face with her husband, Drew Cain.

Unbeknownst to Willow, her mother, Nina Reeves, had pushed a wheelchair-bound and paralyzed Drew into the Quartermaine lake in an attempt to get rid of him for good. However, Drew’s Navy SEAL training seemingly kicked in just as the paralytic medication Willow had been injecting him with for months wore off. Drew survived the ordeal after his cousin, Gio Palmieri, pulled him from the lake.

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As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Willow shot Drew twice in the back before secretly injecting him with a paralytic supplied by Jenz Sidwell, leaving him trapped in a state of paralysis. Now fully aware of everything Willow did to him, Drew finally has the chance to confront her.

The dramatic ending prompted “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to ask fans what they think comes next on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

The duo wrote, “WHEEP(ING WILLOW) NO MORE? Is It Curtains For Willow Now That A Revenge-Seeking Drew Is Up And About?”

Naturally, fans had plenty to say.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Ready for Drew to Make Willow Pay

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Many “General Hospital” fans celebrated Drew’s dramatic return, with several admitting they never expected to find themselves rooting for the character.

“I hope so. Gone on long enough. Hopefully Drew has changed his manipulative ways too!! Bring Willow down and show Chase’s face too, when he finds out,” one fan wrote.

Another admitted, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but GO DREW!”

Others were fully on board with Drew’s comeback.

“This was fantastic!!! Team Drew!!” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I mean at this point I’m Team Drew!”

Several fans joked about Drew’s surprise return.

“I was waiting for him to say, ‘Hi honey, I’m home,'” one viewer wrote.

Another joked that “Drew’s resurrection is the real drama. GH needs a spin-off: ‘Drew’s Revenge Tour.'”

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One “General Hospital” fan imagined Drew greeting Willow by writing, “HELLO WILLOW I’M HOME.”

Others couldn’t hide their excitement.

“I haven’t even watched it yet, but this photo gave me chills. Why am I so happy?” one viewer shared.

Another wrote, “And Drew is back… I haven’t been this happy. Even though it’s Drew. Ooo Willow darling, your days are numbered.”

One fan even compared Drew’s return to a horror movie, joking, “Michael Myers has come home.”

Others simply hoped the storyline was finally nearing its end.

“Let’s all hope this ends this storyline!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Finally! Let’s wrap up this never-ending story and give Willow what she deserves!”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Wondered Whether Drew Will Get Revenge or Strike a Deal

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While many “General Hospital” fans were eager to see Willow finally face consequences, others were more interested in what Drew’s next move would be.

One viewer pointed out that Drew now has the upper hand, writing, “At this point we don’t know what Drew plans to do to Willow. He knows she shot him and gave him the drugs that made it look like he had a stroke. Jack’s information might neutralize Drew, but he knows plenty to neutralize Willow.”

Others focused on Drew’s miraculous recovery.

“I told y’all he was going to get up and start walking,” one fan wrote.

Another joked, “No way would he be able to walk like that! Gotta love a soap! Lol!!”

Some viewers also wondered whether Brennan or Nina could still intervene before Drew gets his revenge.

“I thought Brennan had his black box back, with the blackmail docs inside. Maybe Brennan & Nina will show up in the nick of time to blackmail Drew,” one fan predicted.

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Others acknowledged that the storyline may stretch reality but admitted they were still enjoying the ride.

“The guy in a wheelchair gets thrown in the water, gets saved, can miraculously walk, Gio doesn’t convince him to go to GH, and instead Drew doesn’t even dry off his hair or face but makes it to Willow to probably blackmail her into staying married. Ridiculous and yet so so good!!” one viewer commented.

Whether Drew is out for revenge or has something else in mind, his dramatic return has completely changed the game for Willow. While many “General Hospital” fans are hoping he’ll finally hold her accountable for everything she’s done, others believe Brennan and Nina could still find a way to derail his plans. Either way, with Drew back on his feet and face-to-face with Willow once again, viewers will be watching closely to see how the long-running storyline finally unfolds.