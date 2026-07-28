Rare Sighting of 81-Year-Old Actress Behind ‘American Horror Story’ & ‘Nip/Tuck’

Jennifer Salt was spotted in Los Angeles during a rare public appearance more than 35 years after leaving acting behind. The 81-year-old actress built a lasting legacy both on screen and behind the scenes, much like James Brolin, who has continued to capture attention throughout his own Hollywood career.

Jennifer Salt Makes Rare Appearance After Decades Away

According to Hello!, Jennifer Salt was seen enjoying a casual walk in California sunshine. She wore a white graphic T-shirt, pale blue cropped trousers and teal trainers during the outing. She was also photographed holding hands with a young girl while walking through a residential neighborhood.

The story of Jennifer Salt began in front of the camera during one of Hollywood’s most memorable eras. She first appeared in the Oscar-winning 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy,” where she played “Crazy Annie.” The movie starred Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. It also had a personal connection for her because her father, Waldo Salt, wrote the screenplay.

She went on to become known as a 1970s horror favorite after starring in Brian De Palma’s 1972 thriller “Sisters.” The film featured Margot Kidder and helped establish Salt as one of the era’s emerging horror actresses. She later appeared in “Play It Again, Sam” alongside Woody Allen and Diane Keaton.

Her television career also brought her wider recognition. She appeared in popular shows including “The Love Boat,” “Family,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Family Ties.” Her most famous television role came in the ABC comedy “Soap,” where she played Eunice Tate across 65 episodes between 1977 and 1981.

Jennifer Salt Built a Second Career Behind the Scenes

Radar Online reported that Jennifer Salt stepped away from acting in 1990 after a six-episode role on “The Marshall Chronicles.” She eventually traded life in front of the camera for a career focused on writing and producing.

The transition was not immediate. She considered leaving Hollywood entirely and explored interior design before actress Jill Clayburgh encouraged her to attend a writers’ workshop. That experience changed the direction of her career.

In 2010, Jennifer Salt told The New York Times that leaving acting was what she wanted most at the time. “It was terrifying,” she said.

“But I wanted more than anything in the world to get out of acting.”

She also explained why writing appealed to her. “Mostly I decided to try writing because I didn’t have to be young and beautiful and thin to do it,” she said. “But I was utterly shocked at how fun it was once I got started.”

Radar Online highlighted that Jennifer Salt later found success working with Ryan Murphy on the FX drama “Nip/Tuck.” Murphy praised her storytelling skills and said, “She sees the world in such a brilliant, sophisticated way I had to have her.”

The career shift gave Jennifer Salt the chance to create a lasting impact away from acting. She later co-wrote the screenplay for the 2010 Julia Roberts film “Eat Pray Love.” She also became a writer and executive producer on “American Horror Story” and worked on Murphy’s series “Ratched.”

A Hollywood Career With Two Very Different Chapters

Today, Jennifer Salt remains known for both her acting work and her achievements behind the scenes. Her journey took her from horror films and sitcoms to some of television’s most recognizable dramas.

Her rare public appearance offers fans a glimpse of an actress who quietly reinvented herself. While many stars remain known only for their early fame, Jennifer Salt created a second chapter that became just as notable as her time on screen. Like Robin Williams, her legacy reflects the lasting impact some Hollywood figures leave behind.