James Brolin, 86, Still Turns Heads After Nearly 30 Years With Barbra Streisand

Even after celebrating his 86th birthday, James Brolin is proving that Hollywood charm can last for decades. The actor continues to attract attention while sharing a nearly 30-year marriage with Barbra Streisand. Like fellow veteran star Tom Selleck, he remains a familiar face whose career continues to capture audience interest. His confidence and enduring appeal have kept him in the spotlight.

James Brolin’s Career Built on Hollywood Charm

According to Radar Online, James Brolin is still seen as a charismatic Hollywood figure decades after becoming a familiar face on screen. He remains confident and continues to attract attention thanks to his enduring charm.

Radar Online noted that James Brolin continues to attract attention from admirers, and that his charm remains strong even decades after his rise to fame. The 86-year-old actor was described as being in impressive shape and naturally charismatic. Brolin and Barbra Streisand remain a celebrated Hollywood couple, with both stars regarded as entertainment legends.

The actor first became widely known through television and film roles. His long career includes the hit series “Marcus Welby, M.D.” and appearances in movies such as “Catch Me If You Can.” He starred opposite Jane Seymour in multiple romance movies including “A Marriage of Convenience,” as well as starring in Hallmark productions like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” His classic leading-man image helped establish his reputation, while his Discovery Channel series “Wild Discovery” aired from 1995 to 2001 showed another side to his talents.

Radar Online also noted that the 86-year-old star remains active and enjoys a simple lifestyle away from Hollywood glamour. The publication described him as down to earth, despite his decades in the entertainment industry.

The attention surrounding James Brolin is not only about his looks. It is also connected to his confidence and personality. His career has lasted through several generations of audiences. Many fans know him from different stages of his work, from television dramas to major films. That longevity has helped keep his name familiar.

James Brolin’s Love Story With Barbra Streisand

In April 2026, the Daily Express reported on Barbra Streisand’s thoughts about family and her long marriage. The publication noted that James Brolin remains an important part of her life after nearly three decades together.

The couple first met at a Hollywood dinner party in 1996. Streisand said she expected someone different when she arrived. She joked that she had imagined a “mountain man” with a beard and longer hair.

Streisand recalled putting her hand through his hair and asking, “Who [expletive] up your hair?” The pair talked until 3 a.m. and continued their relationship when he travelled to London.

The couple married in 1998 at Streisand’s Malibu home, surrounded by Hollywood friends including John Travolta, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson. During his wedding speech, Brolin shared how grateful he felt to find love later in life.

A Hollywood Romance That Has Endured

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand have remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples. Their relationship has lasted through changing careers, public attention and decades in the spotlight.

According to the Daily Express, Streisand said family has become one of the most important parts of her life. She described listening as a key part of a successful marriage.

At 86, James Brolin continues to represent a classic Hollywood presence. The appeal of James Brolin has endured across generations. Like Matt LeBlanc, he remains a memorable figure whose career has left a lasting impression on fans. His talent, personality, and relationship with Streisand continue to define his legacy.

@bravowwhl The role James Brolin wishes he didn’t turn down 🦸🏻‍♂️? ♬ original sound – BravoWWHL