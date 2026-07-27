Britney Spears Says She May Quit Instagram and Start Soap Business

Britney Spears surprised fans with a deeply personal Instagram post that hinted at a possible life change. Britney Spears said she is thinking about quitting Instagram and starting a business making soap and candles. The update came alongside a mix of vacation clips, artwork and candid reflections about self-care. It follows recent celebrity style moments from stars like Kim Kardashian.

Britney Spears Hints at Life Beyond Instagram

According to Britney’s Instagram caption, she has not been posting as often because she has been focusing on herself. She explained that she now dances “for myself lately” and revealed she has hurt her foot twice.

The singer also shared that she is trying to practice self-care in her personal life. “I’m learning to be kinder to myself,” she wrote. She encouraged fans to treat themselves the same way too, saying, “Take care of yourself.”

One of the biggest surprises came near the end of her caption. Britney Spears said she is “thinking of starting a cool business making soap and candles and quitting IG.”

She also described herself as “a real nerd” who gets fascinated by “the smallest things.” The comment gave fans a glimpse into a quieter and more creative side of her life.

The post included much more than a written message. Britney Spears uploaded a carousel featuring several photos and videos from what appeared to be a relaxing seaside getaway.

The first image showed a pair of pink grippy socks. Another slide featured a meme that read, “I can be in my bed and still be ‘Busy’ you know. Busy gathering strength.”

Elsewhere in the post, Britney Spears shared a photo of her legs stretched out on a flotation device in the ocean. A man appeared beside her, although his face was covered with a large red cross.

The carousel also included a video of the pop star spinning and dancing in a backless red dress. In another clip, she wore a tiny light green string bikini while standing on a boat.

Fans also got a look at Britney Spears’ artistic interests. She shared close-up videos of paint being mixed on a palette before posting footage from the night she made a stained glass lamp.

“It doesn’t show the end product,” she wrote, adding that it also missed “the blowing machine that melts it.”

Self-Care Takes Center Stage

While the vacation images grabbed attention, the caption carried the strongest message. Britney Spears reflected on healing and slowing down after injuring her foot.

She also encouraged followers to look after themselves. Her words echoed the message in the meme she included about taking time to recover and regain strength.

The combination of beach scenes, creative hobbies and personal reflections made the post feel more like a life update than a typical vacation gallery.

Whether Britney Spears actually walks away from Instagram remains to be seen. For now, her latest post suggests she is enjoying a slower pace and exploring new creative outlets. She is even considering turning one of those interests into a soap and candle business. Recent celebrity stories, including Katy Perry, have also highlighted unique moments from pop culture history.