The Young and the Restless’ Billy Learns Jill’s Secret and Puts Chancellor in Danger?

This summer on The Young and the Restless has been busy. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is battling a health crisis that has threatened her eyesight, Jack (Peter Bergman) and the Abbotts have had to contend with Patty (Stacy Haiduk), Matt (Roger Howarth) still claims to be on a path of redemption, and Victor (Eric Braeden), of course, will always be Victor. However, one mystery that is emerging during the peak of summer has to do with Jill (Lauren Koslow).

When Jill returned a few weeks ago, she claimed to want to patch things up with Billy (Jason Thompson). He’s remained largely apprehensive about a reconciliation, especially after she wasn’t exactly thrilled by the notion of him joining Cane (Billy Flynn) back at Chancellor. He took that as a sign that she will always favor Cane over him, and more interestingly, Jill is hiding a secret. A secret that possibly has to do with Chancellor, and Billy is determined to find what his mother is hiding (regardless of what he may tell Cane and Sally [Courtney Hope]).

Is Jill Hiding Katherine Chancellor’s Advised Will?

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So let’s not pretend that Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) will hasn’t come into question before. It’s previously been challenged and even forged by Colin (Tristan Rogers) and Cane in a long scheme. However, what if Jill actually discovered a legitimate and more updated will for Katherine at Chancellor that she’s been hiding for years, that could completely shake things up in the Genoa City business world if it were ever discovered?

Backing up to 2013, Katherine’s will that was executed then stipulated that Victor receive Chancellor. He held onto it for a while, but then sold it to Jill. She held onto the company until 2024, when she then sold it back to Victor. Because of Cane and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Victor lost Chancellor briefly, only to regain it and gift it to Lily (Christel Khalil), where Cane is running it now, and Billy is set to join him.

But let’s say that Jill discovered an updated will while in possession of Chancellor that actually never left Victor Chancellor back when she passed. Instead, what if this could-be will left the Chancellor corporation to her titan of business son, Tucker (Trevor St. John). Yes, Tucker and Katherine had a tumultuous relationship. However, he was still her son, and she may have wanted to make up for not being there for him during his childhood.

It would seem incredibly ironic if that proved to be the case, as Tucker made a play for the business his last time on the show. Can you imagine Billy doing some digging and discovering this kind of secret? He’d probably blast Jill for lying, but also likely try to keep the information quiet to prevent Tucker from trying to acquire his rightful inheritance?

Could Tucker Return to Genoa City Thanks to Billy?

CBS Trevor St. John as Tucker in The Young and the Restless (Photo Credit: CBS)

If Billy does the digging and this inheritance secret is what he finds, it’s not hard to imagine he’ll be unable to put the genie back in that bottle, and Tucker somehow catches wind of everything. That would be an amazing chain of events, as I’d love to see St. John’s Tucker return to claim what’s his. Also, his returning and acquiring Chancellor would not only outrage Cane, Lily, and Billy, but The Mustache would also probably be upset. Thankfully for Tucker, he has experience thriving in business with enemies plotting to overthrow him (Victor taking Glissade should have taught him a major lesson).

Again, while this hypothetical remains just that, it’s one that could make things very spicy on The Young and the Restless. And yes, it seems unlikely that information like this would just come to light, but it’s daytime.