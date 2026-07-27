HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch July 27-August 2, 2026

A new week means another lineup packed with home renovations, unique real estate finds, and plenty of inspiration for anyone who loves seeing before-and-after transformations. HGTV keeps the momentum going as July turns into August, mixing returning favorites with newer series that are continuing to find their footing.

This week doesn’t rely on one huge event to grab attention. Instead, it’s filled with steady new episodes across the schedule, giving viewers something fresh to look forward to nearly every night. Let’s be real, that’s one of the biggest reasons HGTV remains such an easy network to leave on. One episode turns into two, then suddenly the entire evening is gone.

Whether you’re following ongoing renovation competitions, checking out unusual home searches, or simply looking for a relaxing watch after work, this week’s primetime lineup offers plenty of options. Honestly, there are several nights that could easily become must-watch TV for HGTV fans.

Getty HGTV Lodge Sign During CMA Music Fest in 2016

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

The biggest returning series this week is “Ugliest House in America,” which continues its eighth season with another search for homes in desperate need of a makeover. “Crashers” also keeps rolling through its first season with another renovation rescue, while “Renovation Resort Showdown” raises the stakes once again as the competition heads deeper into the season.

Several newer shows continue building momentum throughout the week. “Extreme Buyers Club” returns with another unusual home-buying adventure, while “Roast My Rental” appears multiple times across the schedule after making its debut just a week earlier. “Worst Yard on the Block” also delivers two new episodes on Wednesday night, giving viewers even more outdoor transformations to enjoy.

The weekend keeps things moving with fresh episodes of “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy,” “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn,” and “House Hunters.”

It seems like HGTV has settled into a nice rhythm this summer by balancing established favorites with brand-new concepts. Yep, that variety makes each night feel a little different while still keeping the network’s signature style front and center.

Here’s how the week plays out. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday leans heavily into renovations, beginning with newer series before closing the night with an unconventional home search. Honestly, pairing renovation shows with one of HGTV’s most unique real estate series makes for a fun way to kick off the week.

7:30pm: “Roast My Rental”

8:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

9:00pm: “Ugliest House in America” (New) Season 8, Episode 2: “The West Coast Gets Ugly”

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New) Season 1, Episode 8: “Garage Gone Glam”

11:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club”

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday keeps several fan favorites going while adding another fresh episode of one of HGTV’s newest series. Let’s be real, an episode title like “Haunted Hunts and Sideshow Stunts” definitely stands out from the rest of the week’s lineup.

7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Love It or List It” (New) Season 21, Episode 6: “Desperately Seeking Character”

9:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club” (New) Season 1, Episode 2: “Haunted Hunts and Sideshow Stunts”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 211, Episode 7: “Homestead Dreams in Costa Rica”

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New) Season 1, Episode 19: “Great Expectations”

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday continues the competition before shifting into outdoor makeovers and late-night house hunting. This night remains to be one of the strongest for viewers who enjoy renovation competitions and dramatic transformations.

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “Renovation Resort Showdown” (New) Season 3, Episode 5: “Welcome to Paradise”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “Barely Maintained Secret Garden” Season 1, Episode 5: “Code Red Curb Appeal”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday focuses on international home searches while giving viewers another opportunity to catch one of HGTV’s newest additions. It seems like Thursday has become the go-to night for fans of international real estate adventures.

7:00pm & 8:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

9:00pm: “Roast My Rental”

9:30pm: “House Hunters International”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 209, Episode 12: “London Out, Melbourne In, Cats Included”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday sticks with a familiar formula of dream homes, unusual listings, and another evening of house hunting. It has become one of HGTV’s easiest nights to jump into, even if you haven’t been watching every week.

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home” (New) Season 19, Episode 11: “From Big Rigs to Big Riches”

9:30pm “Zillow Gone Wild” (New) Season 3, Episode 13: “Large and In Charge”

10:00pm: “Roast My Rental”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday delivers another long “House Hunters” marathon before wrapping up with more renovation fun. If you’re planning a quiet Saturday evening, this lineup makes it easy to watch for as long (or as little) as you’d like.

3:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 11: “Handstands and Baby Grands”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “Roast My Rental”

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday closes the week with renovations, restorations, and one more brand-new episode of “House Hunters.”

7:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

8:00pm: “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy” (New) Season 2, Episode 7: “Room to Flow”

9:00pm: “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn” (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “Beds Before Breakfast”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 13: “Millennial Gray”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Another Busy Week Ahead on HGTV

From returning competitions to brand-new renovation series, HGTV continues to build a lineup that offers something different almost every night of the week. Yep, the network is leaning into variety this summer, and it’s paying off. Honestly, whether you’re tuning in for dramatic makeovers, unusual real estate stories, or another round of “House Hunters,” the primetime schedule for the week of July 27 through August 2 has plenty to keep HGTV fans entertained.