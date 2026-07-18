HGTV’s Outrageous ‘Extreme Buyers Club’ Is Ready To Become Your Next TV Obsession

Viewers of HGTV have become accustomed to shows in which realtors help demanding folks find their dream homes.

Yet when reviewing the upcoming HGTV premieres, one new show stands out, which focuses on clients whose housing requests go way beyond the ordinary and well into the bizarre.

Noel Collier Goes ‘Extreme’

Meet Noel Collier, who pulls out all the stops catering to the often-bonkers needs of her clients in HGTV”s new series “Extreme Buyers Club.”

“In ‘Extreme Buyers Club,’ bold and fearless Texas real estate agent Noel Collier tackles the most unique home and property searches imaginable,” declares HGTV in the series’ logline.

Per HGTV, Collier will “flex her specialty of helping clients with the most wildly unique property requests find their dream homes … During the eight-episode season, she’ll step into each buyer’s surprising —and sometimes shocking—world to experience how they live and then scour the market for out-of-the-box listings that fit their unprecedented wish list. Whether a recent divorcée seeking acreage for dozens of llamas, a ghost-obsessed couple searching for a haunted home, or a professional mermaid needing lots of water, no house hunt will prove too extreme for Noel.”

Nicole Collier Has Seen It All

Nicole Collier is a veteran real estate agent, and truly loves the profession she’s chosen.

“It is the best decision I’ve ever made in my life to become a real-estate professional,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “Real estate was natural. I get to help people, have fun and dress cute, let’s go.”

Her entry into the world of extreme homes came nearly a deacde ago, courtesy of a rancher client who needed to move several hundred animals from one property to another. As he explained, if it the operation wasn’t carried out like clockwork, some of the animals could become stressed enough to die.

“So there was a lot at stake,” she said, recalling what was the first of further extreme requests from prospective homebuyers.

While some might become overwhelmed, Collier discovered that she thrived in that high-pressure environment.

“I love the people,” she explained. “I am naturally a server. I want to take care of everyone that’s around me all of the time. That is literally who I am.”

‘Extreme Buyers Club’ Didn’t Start As What It Eventually Became

When she first began working with HGTV, the original concept was far from what would eventually evolve into “Extreme Buyers Club.”

“It was an entirely different concept when we first started,” she explained. “I was actually a friend to the show when this was first brought to me. It was going to be about a real-estate sorority … Somehow, some way it ended up in the hands of HGTV.”

Collier’s hope is that viewers who tune in will not only be entertained by the wacky demands and her efforts to fulfill them, but also by the emotional moments they’ll witness.

“These are people who have out-of-the-box needs and I have to help them find it [their new home],” she said. “Every episode is so different. There is a mixture of laughter, crying, extreme animals and extreme sports. It keeps you coming back for more.”

When Does ‘Extreme Buyers Club’ Debut?

HGTV viewers can look for “Extreme Buyers Club” to premiere Tuesday, July 21 on HGTV, and streaming the next day on HBO Max.









