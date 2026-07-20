LeAnn Rimes Goes From Western Chic to Completely Nude in Vacation Photo Dump with Eddie Cibrian

Beloved country music star LeAnn Rimes has done so much: won two Grammys, won season four of The Masked Singer, and even starring in The Voice UK and The Voice Australia as a coach. But now, she’s turning fans heads’ with another photo set, which includes her Western-themed wear and her naked moment with husband Eddie Cibrian.

Rimes, who previously starred in Hallmark’s beloved 2018 holiday film It’s Christmas, Eve, never fails to wow fans. (And she’s done it again!)

Below, see the Dancing with the Stars Season 5 guest performer’s latest photo dump:

LeAnn Rimes Dresses Up & Goes Naked in Same Post

In case you missed it, earlier this week, Rimes shared a series of photos from her latest adventure to Sedona, Arizona. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “turns out, a cross country roadtrip with a horse trailer, a mystery tractor-ish thing, far too many bags and enough snacks to cross several countries was always going to produce some good footage 😂🚙.”

She added, “there were questionable roadside sightings, car karaoke, a LOT of gas station potty breaks, incredible food and a few moments that probably should’ve stayed off camera… but didn’t. the first road trip vlog is up on substack now, with our adventures in sedona + santa fe 🌵comment ROADTRIP and i’ll send the link straight to your DMs 🤍.”

Not only do fans get a bunch of phrases from her Substack, we see her rocking two stunning upscale casual looks (as well as going au natural)! In the first photo, we see her showing off her country roots in a Zadig&Voltaire Horse-Print Slip Dress, which retails for nearly $600, and suede cowboy hat. Then, we see her wowing in all white cotton look of a tee-shirt and airy maxi-skirt, which she paired with her crochet backpack and white Alo cap.

Then, in the last photo, we see Rimes and Cibrian cuddling up together in a hot tub, overlooking the sunset (and donning nothing)!

As we said, Rimes can wow in everything, whether it’s a horse-themed gown or nothing at all!

LeAnn Rimes on Confidence & Fashion

Getty LeAnn Rimes

Now, Rimes is all about being a confident superstar. In a previous interview with People back in 2022, Rimes talked about embracing her 40s, and how she would never go back to being in her 20s.

“I’m at that point where I’m seriously ready. I’m over my thirties. Let’s get to 40,” she said. “As a child, I remember thinking 40 was so old. But now that I’m there, I feel like I have so much life under my belt. I’m much wiser. I wouldn’t be 22 again if you paid me!”

Not only that, but she opened up about how her psoriasis impacted her confidence. But now, Rimes isn’t afraid to rock anything she wants, from summer-y looks to bikinis.

She told Into the Gloss: “I’ve had it under control for about 10 years, so it’s been this liberating thing for me to be able to wear shorts and a bikini. People make so much fun of me and my bikinis, but I would walk around naked if I could because I was one big scab at one point!”