‘Big Brother’: Could We Get an All-Women Season? Julie Chen Moonves Answers

CBS Ashley Trail and Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’

Houseguests were in suspense in the “Big Brother 28” premiere. Julie Chen Moonves teased that there was a twist to the season. The host joked about there being only women in the house, and she addressed whether that comment would ever become a reality.

Julie Chen Moonves Says She Pushed for a ‘Big Brother’ Season of Women

The social and physical aspects of “Big Brother” can differ significantly for women. Older women are often made to be the “mom” of the house. That hasn’t been a winning persona for the game. But it gets them farther until they’re too much of a threat because of jury votes.

If the women are younger, they need a strong record of competition wins to sway a jury. However, Taylor Hale changed the game by winning after being on the block six times. She convinced the jury that her social game kept her in the house and she deserved to win.

Women stood on stage with Moonves on premiere night and joked that this would be an all-women’s season. She was shocked that it made the cut.

CBS Julie Chen Moonves for “Big Brother” Season 27 in 2025

“And I’ll tell you, I was surprised [producers] kept that in the edit because that’s the one episode I’m on where I’m not live. I thought it’d just be funny,” she told PEOPLE. “And then when they kept it in, I was like, ‘I used to try and push for that.’”

However, she continued to say the mystery of whether a man or woman will win the season is a draw to watch the show. There is also the possibility of a showmance every season.

“And I do like the fact that we’ve had more marriages than ‘The Bachelor,'” Moonves said. “Now, if we did an [all-women] season, people will have the first gay wedding [in ‘Big Brother’], two women get married as a result, who knows? I’m open to everything and anything as long as people love one another. So expect the unexpected, maybe.”

‘Survivor’ Castaways Continue To Play ‘Big Brother’

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We might get a cast full of “Survivor” castaways before an all-women season. Cirie Fields was the first castaway to enter the house in season 25. She also played with her son, Jared Fields, and kept that secret from most of the house.

This season, Angela Murray from season 26, Rick Devens, and Dee Valladares from “Survivor” are in the cast. Valladares could be the biggest target since she won season 45. The premiere also had a cameo by Jeff Probst to announce the news.

The rest of the cast is full of people who haven’t been on a CBS reality show before. This trend of mixing castaways with unknowns could continue. But it would be exciting to get a season full of former castaways.