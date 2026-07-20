Rachel Reilly’s ‘Dream’ Is To Use Her ‘Big Brother’ Skills on This Reality Show

CBS Rachel Reilly on ‘Big Brother Unlocked’ Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rachel Reilly returned for “Big Brother 28” to fake out the audience about who was the 17th houseguest. She won season 13 and competed on seasons 12 and 27.

The winner also competed on “The Amazing Race” twice with her husband, Brendon Villegas. Reilly revealed her dream is to be a contestant on another tough competition.

How Rachel Reilly Is Preparing for ‘Survivor’

CBS Rachel Reilly

“Big Brother” had its first “Survivor” contestant with Cirie Fields on season 25. She explained that the survival show was easier in many ways. Dee Valladares and Rick Devens followed in her footsteps after the release of “Survivor 50.” Reilly wants to make the opposite move by going to Fiji next.

“Yes, I would love to do ‘Survivor'” she told Us Weekly. “That’s, like, oh my gosh, my dream. I talk about it all the time with my husband Brendon [Villegas].”

You need survival skills to keep warm and stay fed on the show. The married couple is preparing just in case her dream comes true.

“Brendon is in the process of teaching me how to get a really good fire going,” she said. He also advised her to get used to eating a handful of rice a day and learn how to build a shelter.

Reilly Responded to Jeff Probst’s Call Out

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The possibility of a houseguest competing to win $1 million on “Survivor” seems more likely. Jeff Probst had a cameo in season 28’s premiere. This season of “Big Brother” has a time-travel theme. The host sat at tribal council and opened a top-secret letter.

“He will be perfect for ‘Big Brother,'” the host said. It then revealed that Devens from Edge of Extinction, who placed fourth, was in the cast.

Probst made it clear that former houseguests will have to apply just like everyone else. “Well, first she’s got to apply,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, I mean come on! She’s got to want it bad enough to send in a little two-minute video and say, ‘Here’s why I should be on. There’s no secret passageway to getting on ‘Survivor.'”

He said that the winner has a shot at getting cast. If it happens, she will become the first reality star to appear on all three of CBS’s major reality shows.

“On the red carpet at the Emmys, Jeff Probst said that I needed to apply for ‘Survivor,’” Reilly later told Entertainment Now in April 2026. “So I did. I’m crossing fingers for that.”

Season 51 will return sometime in fall 2026-2027. The sneak peek teased a new set of players after an all-stars season. Probst claimed this season won’t have boundaries. The early tradition of castaways taking supplies off a boat is back.

Reilly isn’t in this cast. If she makes it, then it’ll be a future season with a different theme.