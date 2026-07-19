What Time Is ‘Big Brother’ on Tonight? Explosive Nomination Ceremony Fight Finally Airs

“Big Brother 28” returns tonight with one of the most anticipated episodes of the season as viewers finally get to see the dramatic nomination ceremony fallout that has dominated live feed discussions all week.

The episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+ for subscribers after the broadcast. Fans who have been following the live feeds already know emotions reached a breaking point after Rick Devens’ Week 2 nomination ceremony, but Sunday’s episode will mark the first time the confrontation is shown on television. The fans will learn who won the Time Capsule that America voted a houseguest to receive during tonight’s episode on Sunday, July 19.

The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Live Feeds.

The explosive aftermath featured multiple heated exchanges involving Angela Murray, Jason De Puy and Rome Seymour, setting the stage for what could become one of the season’s most memorable episodes so far.

Angela Murray & Jason De Puy’s Feud Reaches a Boiling Point

The biggest storyline expected to air revolves around the escalating conflict between Angela Murray and Jason De Puy.

When the live feeds returned following Rick Devens’ nomination ceremony, Angela and Jason were already engaged in a heated shouting match. Although viewers did not see what happened during the ceremony itself, the emotional confrontation suggested tensions had been building throughout the day.

The pair’s relationship has steadily deteriorated during the opening weeks of the game after initially appearing to form a close bond. As strategic gameplay intensified, trust between the two players appeared to collapse, ultimately leading to one of the loudest confrontations of the season.

Sunday’s episode is expected to provide additional context surrounding what triggered the argument and how the nomination ceremony contributed to the fallout.

Rome Seymour Also Gets Into a Heated Exchange

Angela and Jason weren’t the only houseguests involved in the night’s drama.

Rome Seymour was also seen shouting at Haley Thogmartin following the nomination ceremony, adding another layer of tension to an already chaotic evening inside the house.

The confrontation came during a week in which alliances have continued shifting as Rick Devens’ Head of Household reign forced players to reevaluate their positions. Houseguests have spent much of the week campaigning, comparing notes and questioning who they can trust as conversations become increasingly strategic.

With emotions already running high after nominations, Sunday’s episode is expected to showcase several of the heated exchanges that unfolded once the ceremony ended.

Rick Devens Holds All the Power Heading Into the Veto Ceremony

The drama comes as Rick Devens continues one of the strongest competition runs of the season. After winning both the Week 2 Head of Household competition and the Power of Veto, Rick secured complete control over the direction of the game heading into the veto ceremony. His victories have allowed him to determine not only this week’s nominees but also whether the nominations will remain the same or change with a replacement nominee.

Meanwhile, relationships throughout the house continue evolving. Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros recently appeared to hit a rough patch after Rome told fellow houseguests he had broken up with Lyric, prompting speculation that the decision could be strategic. Other alliances have also shown signs of cracking as players prepare for the next phase of the game.

With explosive arguments, shifting loyalties and one player controlling nearly every major decision, Sunday’s episode promises to deliver many of the moments live feed viewers have been talking about all week—and plenty of answers for viewers who have only been following the televised episodes.