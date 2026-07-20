Who Is Jay Thomas Manuel? 5 Fast Facts About the ‘Jay & Pamela’ Reality Star

As TLC’s “Jay & Pamela” continues to follow the lives of Jay Thomas Manuel and his wife, Pamela Chavez-Manuel, viewers may be wondering more about the reality star. From his career as an Emmy-nominated voice actor to his life with brittle bone disease, here are five fast facts about the TLC star.

1. Jay Stars on TLC’s ‘Jay & Pamela’ With His Wife, Pamela Chavez

Thirty-year-old Jay Thomas Manuel, not to be confused with Jay Manuel of “America’s Next Top Model” fame, stars alongside his wife, Pamela Chavez, on TLC’s “Jay & Pamela.” The reality series premiered on March 4, 2025, and returned for its second season on June 30, 2026.

2. Jay and His Wife Both Have Brittle Bone Disease

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One of the things that makes Jay and Pamela’s story unique is that they navigate life as a disabled couple. Both Jay and Pamela have Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Type III, better known as brittle bone disease.

On the show, the couple explains that brittle bone disease is a rare genetic disorder caused by changes in the COL1A1 or COL1A2 genes, which affect the body’s ability to produce type I collagen. Collagen is the body’s most abundant structural protein and plays a key role in strengthening bones, as well as skin, tendons, ligaments, and teeth. Because their bodies produce defective collagen, their bones fracture much more easily than normal.

Together, Jay and Pamela have experienced more than 400 broken bones throughout their lives. Although they are able to move around on their own, they primarily use electric wheelchairs to make everyday activities easier. As Jay joked during a sit-down interview on the series, “Our butts aren’t glued to the chair.”

In addition to living with brittle bone disease, Jay has also shared that he is autistic and hard of hearing.

3. Jay Is an Emmy-Nominated Voice Actor

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Despite living with multiple disabilities, Jay hasn’t let them stand in the way of his career. Also known as the “Mini Producer,” he has built an impressive resume in the entertainment industry as a music producer, content creator, and voice actor.

One of Jay’s biggest career achievements came when he earned a Children’s & Family Emmy Award nomination for voicing Jeff Mouse on the PBS Kids series “Donkey Hodie.”

4. Jay Is a Transgender Man

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Jay and Pamela are also a queer couple, as Jay is a transgender man. During the series, Jay has shared that he realized he was transgender while he was in high school. He has remained open about his journey and has credited his parents for being supportive and accepting throughout his transition.

The couple also revealed that they began dating shortly after Jay started taking testosterone. According to Jay, one of the moments that meant the most to him was when Pamela surprised him with a birthday cake featuring his chosen name, which was the first time anyone had celebrated him that way.

5. Jay and Pamela Got Married in 2024 During Season 1

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After meeting online, Jay and Pamela began dating in 2019. They got engaged in 2022 before tying the knot in November 2024. Their wedding was featured in the Season 1 finale of their TLC reality series, “Jay & Pamela.”

Now in Season 2, the couple is navigating life as newlyweds while discussing the possibility of expanding their family and what that could mean for their future together.

To keep up with Jay and Pamela’s journey, tune in to “Jay & Pamela” on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.