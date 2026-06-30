‘Jay & Pamela’ Stars Explain Rare Bone Disease and Whether They Can Have Children Together

Jay Manuel and Pamela Chavez have shared their lives with TLC viewers since the debut of “Jay & Pamela,” but many fans continue to ask the same two questions: What health condition do they have, and can they have children?

The married couple was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 3, a rare genetic disorder commonly known as brittle bone disease. As season 2 premieres, they are beginning an honest conversation about whether they want to grow their family.

What Condition Do the ‘Jay & Pamela’ Stars Have?

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Jay and Pamela were both born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 3 (OI), a rare condition that causes extremely fragile bones, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

During season 1, the couple explained how the disorder has affected their lives since birth.

“Our condition is super rare,” Jay said. “My parents were told I wouldn’t make it past 5 years old.”

“They gave me less time,” Pamela added. “They said I would die before the age of 1 year old. Made it!”

She continued, “With Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3, it causes fragile bones. So we break easily.”

Between them, the couple says they have experienced more than 400 broken bones.

“It can be something as simple as rolling out of bed, taking a deep breath,” Jay explained.

“I literally have a broken rib right now,” Pamela said.

Despite those challenges, the couple met online while Pamela lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and Jay lived in Canton, Georgia. After dating long-distance for about a year, Pamela moved to Georgia, where they eventually married.

Both also work from home. Jay is a music producer who performs under the name Mini Producer, while Pamela works on the bilingual team for a large corporate company.

Can Jay Manuel and Pamela Chavez Have Children?

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Yes. According to the Brittle Bone Society, people with osteogenesis imperfecta can have children, and many people with OI are able to carry a pregnancy depending on their symptoms.

The organization also notes that when one parent has osteogenesis imperfecta, there is a 50% chance of passing the condition to a child.

That possibility becomes a central topic during season 2 as Jay and Pamela begin discussing whether they want to become parents.

‘Jay & Pamela’ Season 2 Explores the Couple’s Different Views on Parenthood

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In a preview for season 2, Jay tells Pamela he has been thinking more about starting a family.

“What you mean ‘all of a sudden.’ I’ve been saying that we should have a family and I’m about to turn 30 and all. So, you know, it just got me thinking about my life goals and that’s one of my life goals,” he says.

During a confessional, Jay explains that becoming a father has always been important to him.

“Pamela and I, we’ve had the conversation about having kids a handful of times. However, it’s not something she’s been super receptive to, so we don’t really dive deep into it,” he says.

“She knows that being a father and growing a family is something that I’ve always wanted to explore.”

Pamela says she believes they should wait.

“We haven’t even gone on our honeymoon, and then also a child forever,” she says. “I don’t think it’s smart.”

In her confessional, she explains why she changed her mind about becoming a parent.

“When I was growing up, I did want to have kids, but then in my early 20s, I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea,'” she says.

“Besides all the obstacles we’re going to have being parents with OI, from my experience, parents have always seemed like they never really enjoyed being parents, and I don’t want to repeat what I experienced.”

Jay closes the preview by sharing why he believes now is the right time.

“It’s frustrating because I’ve done a lot of things that I wouldn’t have imagined I’d be able to do,” he says.

“I want to be a great parent, not just a parent. And I believe I’ve chosen a great partner to build that family with, so I think this is the perfect time.”

“Jay & Pamela” season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.