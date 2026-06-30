What Questions Did ‘The Way Home’ Leave Unanswered? Canceled Show’s Boss & Fans Address ‘Loose Ends’

While some fans are trying to bring “The Way Home” back after the Hallmark show was canceled, others are discussing how the storylines ended. That includes addressing questions that were left unanswered.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! “‘The Way Home’ … does a great job of bringing the Landrys — Kat (Chyler Leigh), Del (Andie MacDowell), Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), and Jacob (Spencer MacPherson) — through the eras they’ve visited over the years, gives closure to those who need it (especially a very poignant moment for Del), and ends on a happy note, one that tells us their stories are far from over, even if we won’t see them again,” according to TV Insider.

At the same time, executive producer of “The Way Home” Heather Conkie — who, along with fellow executive producer Alexandra Clarke, revealed what fans could have seen in Season 5 — has opened up about questions that needed to be answered while fans are bringing up ones that were never wrapped up.

‘We Need Answers’ to These Burning Questions

Hallmark Tessa on The Way Home

“The writers surprised me and did a fantastic job wrapping up most of the loose ends,” one “The Way Home” viewer wrote on Reddit. “But a few remain, like what was the bad thing that happened in the future that had Casey travel back? Who is Sam? What questions do you still have?”

One person answered with their own queries by saying, “How did Tessa survive the explosion and where did she go? When did she put the clock in the walls of Elliott’s house? Did Thomas Coyle’s dreams about sitting on the porch of the blue house with Cat ever come true? Since Colton had traveled in the pond when he was younger why didn’t he think to look for Jacob in the pond when he went missing as a child?”

Hallmark Elliot and Kat from The Way Home

Someone else added, “Where is Griffin now? More background with KC. What happens with Max and Alice? When do Kat and Elliot get married? the list can go on and on.”

Beyond that, they noted, “Hope Netflix picks this series up, we need answers.”

The Show’s Executive Producer Addressed ‘Answering Questions’

While interviewing “The Way Home” executive producers Conkie and Clarke, TV Insider asked the duo, “Was this always the plan for the last episode and how much, if anything, changed once you knew it would be … the last episode of the series?”

“I think a lot,” Conkie admitted. “We had to hurry things up. There’s no doubt. I mean, we had more questions to answer at the end.”

“I remember Alex [Clarke] and I making a list and Alex saying, ‘How am I going to do this?’ Because there were a lot and we didn’t want to start answering questions in Episode 2 or 3 or 4 because it’s a new season,” Conkie explained. “There’s new questions every time there’s a new season. So, you had to answer those, but also the overall end of season 4, end of show kind of questions. So, yeah, it was not easy, I don’t think. It was handled beautifully.”