‘The Way Home’ Executive Producers Reveal What Fans Could Have Seen in Season 5

As “The Way Home” fans rally to save the series following its cancellation, those behind the Hallmark show have opened up about what viewers would have seen if the story had continued.

TV Insider spoke to mother and daughter executive producers Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke to find out “what could’ve happened next, if there had been a Season 5. Warning: Spoilers for The Way Home series finale ahead!“

How ‘The Way Home’ Ended In Season 4

For a little context on how things left off for “The Way Home” characters when the show ended with its fourth season, TV Insider explains, “As the finale revealed, Elliot (Evan Williams) survived being shot in 1926 and once both he and Kat (Chyler Leigh) were home in the present, he proposed and [she] said yes.”

“Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) is looking ahead to the future, one that could include Max (Dale Whibley),” TV Insider noted, while adding that “Del (Andie MacDowell), after getting a bit more time with Colton (Jefferson Brown) thanks to the pond is ready to move forward with Sam (Rob Stewart).”

Finally, TV Line explains that “Jacob (Spencer MacPherson) married Abby (Holly Deveaux), and KC (Vaughan Murrae) is their child from the future. Plus, Kat and Alice end the series jumping into the pond, but when they end up remains a mystery.”

How ‘The Way Home’ Could Have Continued In Season 5

While chatting with Conkie and Clarke, TV Insider asked, “So, what would Season 5 have looked like?”

“I would have loved to have spent more time with the Jacob love story, see it grow a little more,” Conkie admitted. “And I would have loved to have spent a little more time with the Max-Alice love story, and, of course, the Elliot-Kat story. And I would have loved to have seen the Del and Sam relationship move forward now that she knows she can and wants to. It would have been lovely.”

As for Clarke, she added, “I would have loved to have seen the Griffin [Charles Vandervaart] and Tessa [Kelsey Falconer] of it all, leading up to the jump a little more as well as what life looked like for them when they landed, and seeing the Landry family in that era, which is — Susanna [Watson Rose] is gone by then, so it’s the next generation and seeing Tessa be taken into the homestead. We see a little sampling of it in Episode 8, but it would have been very cool to basically see why Tessa became Tessa.”

Conkie noted, “There’s so many possibilities, too. I would have loved to have seen younger Fern with Cassandra and their friendship and how that grew—”

“A little Grayson and a little Cassandra,” said Clarke, before Conkie chimed in with: “A little power-hungry Grayson.”

“I mean, but that’s the thing, it’s so rich,” said Clarke. “It’s such a beautiful world, and there’s so many lovely eras. Yeah, it would have been great. But I think for the time that we had and the direction we wanted to take this year, I’m really proud of what we were able to show.”