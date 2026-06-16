Efforts to Save ‘The Way Home’ Gain Steam Days Ahead of Series Finale

With less than a week to go until Hallmark Channel airs the series finale of “The Way Home” after four seasons, efforts by fans to save the beloved time-travel series have kicked into high gear.

After the intense second-to-last episode aired on June 14, 2026, the hashtag #SaveTheWayHome was still trending on X (formerly Twitter) the following day. Meanwhile, a petition urging Hallmark Media, Netflix, or Fox to save the series has been seriously gaining steam.

‘The Way Home’ Petition Has Received Over 18,000 Signatures

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“The Way Home” debuted on Hallmark Channel in 2023, chronicling the adventures of three generations of Landry women living in the small farm town of Port Haven, near a magical pond that has the power to transport them and others to other times in their family’s history.

Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie LaFlamme Snow, and Evan Williams, the show was originally developed for Netflix before making the leap to Hallmark. But as the cast was wrapping up filming the fourth season, Hallmark Media announced the show’s cancellation in November.

A Change.org petition started seven months ago by a fan named Francesca Anna Pedler has suddenly gained momentum as “The Way Home” finale nears. With a goal of 25,000 signatures by the finale’s airing on June 21, the petition had been signed by over 18,500 on June 16, gaining more than a thousand names in just the past day alone.

“It has never been just about time travel,” Pedler wrote in her letter to the networks she deemed capable of saving the series. “It is about emotional truth, where science touches magic, where grief meets grace, where love, loss, and legacy intertwine.”

Pedler continued, “We are asking Hallmark to renew The Way Home for a fifth season, but since that is an improbable option, for Netflix or FOX to step forward and continue a story that has touched countless lives. With its emotional depth, genre-bending creativity, and devoted fanbase, this series belongs in a home that values storytelling with heart, mystery, and meaning.”

Hundreds have left comments on the petition, and some fans have even posted video testimonials about how much “The Way Home” means to them.

One fan wrote, “This is my most favorite show in years. I have watched it multiple times and subscribed to Hallmark+ because of it. How could Hallmark prematurely cancel their best show which was designed to be 5 seasons? It has a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDB, and has won a Canadian Audience Choice Award this year when it wasn’t originally on the ballot, thanks to the fans adding it as a write-in.”

‘The Way Home’ Cast Has Encouraged Fans to Be Vocal About Wanting More

Getty Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell and Evan Williams attend Hallmark Channel’s “The Way Home” season 3 screening in April 2025

Fans have also been very active on social media, including a “The Way Home” fan group with over 58,000 members, where they’re encouraging fellow fans to sign the petition, posting messages to the networks, and filling out a Netflix form that asks which shows fans want to see on the streamer.

On teasers for the finale across social media, fans have flooded posts with comments, urging Hallmark to reconsider, including one who wrote on a YouTube preview video, “Damn…..I’m sooooo mad this show is almost over. I love it. Please, Please bring it back! Hallmark are you hearing us??? Bring it back!!! You can! It’s never too late. Love all the actors and actresses. The story lines are compelling. Sad, Sad Sad”

In late May, EntertainmentNow reported from the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, that the cast made it known during their panel that they were all for fans campaigning for another season, with Leigh (who plays Kat Landry) telling the audience, “The industry is not an easy one to navigate. And so we had to just kind of go with the flow, in a sense, and everybody put their heart into it… You know, a Landry never gives up hope. So we always, always wonder, and maybe, you know, shout out to Netflix.”

The extended series finale, titled “Ahead by a Century,” will air from 9 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream the next day via Hallmark+, along with all other episodes.

Netflix currently has the first three seasons available and is expected to add the fourth season in late 2026. And who knows — if fans get their way, maybe a fifth season, too.