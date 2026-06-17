Hallmark’s New ‘2026 Christmas In July’ Sneak Peek Sparks a Festive Buzz Among Fans

The summer days are upon us, which means we get to enjoy sunshine, hot temperatures and… holly-jolly holiday movies?! That’s right! Fans who could use a little festive fix will be thrilled to know that Hallmark‘s beloved “Christmas in July” event is just around the corner.

While that tidbit of info is exciting enough, you’ll be even more thrilled when you check out the new look at this year’s seasonal stories.

Get Ready for ‘2026 Christmas in July’ With This Sneak Peek

“The merriest time of summer is almost here! #ChristmasInJuly kicks off next month with brand-new original movies and exclusive #CountdownToChristmas sneak peeks.🎄📺,” the Hallmark Channel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that was shared on Tuesday, June 16.

The post also included a video featuring clips from the movies viewers will be able to see when the festive event kicks off: “Christmas Under Construction” (starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing), “O Little Christmas Market” (starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar), “Snowbound for the Holidays” (starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner) and “Love Under the Mistletoe” (starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman).

That’s not to mention a few quick glimpses of what we’ll be shown in July during the sneak peeks of “Countdown To Christmas.” Yes, that means we just got a sneak peek of the sneak peeks that are coming!

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Fans were certainly thrilled to get a look at what’s in store, with one person leaving a comment on the post, writing, “I get so excited for Christmas in July every year!! 🎄❤️💚 Can’t wait!! 🙌🙌”

“I’m ready!! 🎄 🏝️,” another follower added.

A third person wrote, “The Christmas movies bring a sense of calmness to my home; can hardly wait 😌 🎅🤶🎄”

“I’m so excited for Christmas in July ❤️💚❤️💚,” came from another fan.

Someone else popped in a comment, saying, “Honestly… Everyday is Christmas when you have the 24/7 Christmas channel on @hallmarkplus all day 😍😍😍🙌🙌 But I’m still excited for the new movies!!”

Why Do Fans Love Hallmark’s Christmas in July?

Hallmark Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

There’s no doubt that Hallmark’s “Christmas in July” is super popular among viewers. In fact, the “event, which Hallmark first launched in 2012, made the network the most-watched entertainment cable network on weekends all month long, according to Nielsen data,” Forbes reported in 2025. “The programming drew 12.6 million unduplicated total viewers.”

But why is it so popular? Well, “[s]ome of us simply aren’t built for the heat, and as soon as those steamy summer days roll around, we find ourselves dreaming of cool, cozy fall and winter memories,” according to Women’s World.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

“With that in mind, one of our favorite ways to make it through to the seasons of turning leaves and better yet, soft snowy flurries, is Hallmark’s Christmas in July,” Women’s World continues. “Throughout the month of July, when the sun is shining at some of its hottest temps, transport yourself to a cuddly Christmas evening when you tune in to one of their original flicks.”

Indeed, “[w]hile the holiday season is still months away, Hallmark has devised a way for fans to get in on the joy early,” Good Housekeeping noted. “The network is kicking off its annual ‘Christmas in July’ movie event, with four new movies, one airing each Saturday in July.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Love Under the Mistletoe”

This year, that includes:

“Christmas Under Construction” – Premieres on Hallmark Channel on July 4

“O Little Christmas Market” – Premieres on Hallmark Channel on July 11

“Snowbound for the Holidays” – Premieres on Hallmark Channel on July 18

“Love Under the Mistletoe” – Premieres on Hallmark Channel on July 25

Plus:

“Christmas At Sea” Season 2 – Available to stream on Hallmark+ starting on July 1