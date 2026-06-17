See ‘The Love Heist’ Stars In Wild Outfits As They Share a New Sneak Peek — ‘Romance, Fashion, and a Little Mystery?’

As Hallmark continues its Summer Nights 2026 programming, fans are surely excited to see the next movie in the lineup, “The Love Heist.”

The story that premieres on Saturday, June 20, before heading to Hallmark+ the next day, stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte as a duo caught up in a captivating crime. Hallmark explains, “Celebrity stylist Kayli must team up with hotel security chief Mills to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.”

Although that might have already convinced you to watch “The Love Heist” as soon as possible, you’ll also want to check out the new sneak peek of the movie that Hallmark has shared. Along with the enticing preview, it just so happens to feature a look at the stars wearing outfits that are certainly worthy of the aesthetically-pleasing plot.

See Style-Savvy Lyndsy and Peter With a Crowd-Pleasing Preview

“Romance, fashion, and a little mystery? 🔍,” Hallmark wrote in the caption an Instagram post the channel shared on Tuesday, June 16. “Sounds like the perfect combination!”

The post also included a video that featured the movie’s stars talking about the new story. Of course, we can’t overlook the fact that they appear in some pretty snazzy outfits.

While Peter wears a light blue shirt that boasts a vibrant and eye-catching design, Lyndsy can be seen in something with a wild animal-themed style.

She’s popped on a leopard print skirt along with a matching pink, teal and black top that has both a chic and vintage vibe thanks to the retro image of a big polka-dot-covered cat that looks more like a pretty pal than a predator. Lyndsy finishes the look with a scarf on her head that holds back her long hair and takes the entire ensemble up a notch.

The outfits are pretty darn perfect for a movie that features a fashion-based storyline.

In the comments, Lyndsy left a message about the new movie, saying, “The most fun ever! I hope everyone enjoys!!!”

The post also prompted plenty of comments from fans, with one person writing, “Y’all are so cute 😍👗🕵🏻🔥!!”

“I am ‘Super Excited’ to watch! @peteporte @lyndsyfonseca. Keep up the great work. @hallmarkchannel is freaking awesome,” another person added.

A third social media user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch. ❤️”

“Looking forward to seeing this! ❤️❤️,” came from another follower.

Fellow Hallmark star Melissa Peterman left an emoji-filled comment, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

‘Nothing Is Random’ When It Comes to Hallmark Fashion Choices

Hallmark Hallmark’s “The Love Heist”

When it comes to the Hallmark Channel, the romantic storylines might be the first thing that comes to mind. That’s not to mention the popular stars and idyllic scenery. Frankly, you may not notice the wardrobe that’s worn in each movie. However, the onscreen outfits happen to be more important than you might have realized.

“Like any great costume department, the Hallmark movies’ fashion teams will view what characters wear as more than just an aesthetic choice: Their clothes must evoke a feeling, that being one of holiday joy and optimism,” according to Vogue.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “The Love Heist”

“People are often surprised by how much storytelling goes into every wardrobe choice,” Hallmark costumer Jaralin Detienne told Vogue. “Nothing is random — each look is carefully considered in relation to character development, lighting, set design, and the emotional beats of a scene.”