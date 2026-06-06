See a Sneak Peek of Lyndsy Fonseca & Peter Porte’s Crime-Fueled Chemistry in ‘The Love Heist’ — Plus, Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Hallmarks fans, get ready for romance, suspense and a fashion-related mystery! That’s because “The Love Heist,” starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte, will be premiering on Saturday, June 20. But before that happens, we have the movie’s poster, preview and behind-the-scenes photos to pique your intrigue-loving interest.

What is the story about? Hallmarks explains that [c]elebrity stylist Kayli,” played by Lyndsy, “must team up with hotel security chief Mills,” played by Peter, “to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.”

Check out the preview below and you’ll get a glimpse of the crime-fueled chemistry between the two stars:

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But wait, there’s even more for fans who just can’t wait to see this new Hallmark story!

Peter Shared ‘The Love Heist’ Poster

“💜🚨We Got A Movie Poster 🚨💜#theloveheist2026 @hallmark @hallmarkchannelpr @hallmarkplus @lyndsyfonseca,” Peter wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on Wednesday, June 3.

In the image, the actor can be seen with his costar as the two stare into each other’s eyes. While Peter wears a snazzy suit and an earpiece, Lyndsy poses in a chic dress — and there’s no denying that they both look perfect for their roles!

Peter’s post prompted plenty of comments, with one person leaving a message for the star, saying, “Yessss!! So excited for this!”

“Lovvvveeee ittttt!!!! Love you!! ❤️,” came from another fan.

A third social media user added, “This look amazing Peter!”

“Another great Peter Porte movie to look forward to! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote someone who will surely be watching “The Love Heist.”

Lyndsy Popped Up BTS Pics

If you’re excited for the movie and love behind-the-scenes pics, then you’ll definitely want to take a look at the photos Lyndsy shared on Instagram on April 13.

Along with shots of herself and Peter, you can see the actress spending time with her daughters, Greta and Evelyn.

“Vancouver you’re always a good time. @hallmarkchannel I love collaborating, thank you for everything. Way more pics and behind the scenes to come,” Lyndsy wrote in the caption. “I love these people so much! @peteporte @rhiannajagpal @hallmarkchannel.”

Don’t Miss These Enticing Images from the Upcoming Movie

Hallmark The Love Heist

Want even more? Of course you do! That’s why you should check out these images from “The Love Heist” on Hallmark:

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Hallmark The Love Heist

Where Else Can You See Peter Porte and Lyndsy Fonseca?

Hallmark Peter Porte and Lyndsy Fonseca

Before you watch Peter and Lyndsy in “The Love Heist,” you might want to check out some of their past work.

For instance, they both appeared on “The Young and the Restless” (he played Ricky Williams and you may remember her as Colleen Carlton), while he’s also popped up on shows like “Cold Case,” “CSI: Miami,” “Medium” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Beyond that, he had starring roles in Hallmark Channel’s “Love, Once and Always,” “A Gift to Remember,” “Love at the Shore” and “Rome in Love.”

You can see Lyndsy on “9-1-1: LONE STAR,” “Turner & Hooch” and Marvel’s “Agent Carter,” as well as The CW’s “Nikita” and ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.”

That’s not to forget about her roles in Hallmark Mystery’s “North to Home” and Hallmark Channel’s “Next Stop, Christmas” and “Where Are You, Christmas?”