Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber have officially taken their romance to the red carpet.

The Hallmark actress, 37, and the “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer, 42, stepped out together at the 33rd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, June 5, marking one of their most high-profile appearances since confirming their relationship.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: (L-R) Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber attend the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Two Wow in Their Coordinated Look

The pair coordinated their outfits for the event, embracing a light and summery aesthetic.

Parrish wore an ivory silk mini slip dress, while Farber complemented her look with a white linen double-breasted suit jacket and matching pants.

The annual gala serves as a major fundraiser for Race to Erase MS, an organization founded in 1993 that supports research and treatment efforts aimed at finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Their appearance comes just weeks after Farber publicly debuted their relationship on social media.

On April 27, the dancer shared a series of photos on Instagram, including two snapshots of Parrish affectionately kissing him on the cheek.

“April has been amazing ❤️🌹,” he captioned the post.

Since then, the couple has continued sharing glimpses of their relationship online, giving fans a look at their growing romance.

Parrish Recently Opened Uo About Her New Romance

Parrish also recently opened up about Farber during an interview at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 9, where she spoke warmly about her boyfriend and the positive impact he has had on her life.

“He just brings so much love and light and positivity to people in the world,” Parrish said. “He’s just the best.”

The actress also revealed that Farber has won her over in the kitchen.

“He’s an amazing chef. I literally was just filming a movie every day until 7:30 p.m. and I’d walk in the house and he would have a full spread for me,” she said. “I’m just very, very lucky.”

According to Parrish, cooking is one of Farber’s many talents, and he’s even introduced her to new cuisines.

“He makes everything,” she said, adding that he has introduced her to Russian food. “He does really great seafood, skewers, kebabs, just all of it. He’s so good at cooking. It’s amazing.”

Parrish Recently Resolved Her Divorce

News of the couple’s relationship emerged shortly after it was confirmed that Parrish and her husband, Chris Long, had ended their marriage.

The former couple began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018 after becoming engaged the previous year.

On June 1, 2026, the two settled their divorce.

Both waived their rights for spousal support. Parrish will be able to keep her residuals and royalties from her film and TV roles.

While Parrish has largely kept details of her personal life private, she appears comfortable sharing her happiness with fans as her relationship with Farber continues to blossom.

Their red carpet debut marks another milestone for the couple, who have quickly become a fan-favorite pairing thanks to their affectionate social media posts and supportive comments about one another.