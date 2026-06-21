Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Pack on the PDA in Romantic Vacation Photos

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber are soaking up their new romance, one getaway at a time. The Hallmark star gave fans a glimpse of the couple’s Catalina Island trip this week with a cozy harborside selfie alongside the “Dancing with the Stars” pro.

Inside Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber’s Sunny Catalina Island Vacation

The couple appears to be making the most of summer. Parrish recently shared a carousel of photos from their Catalina Island getaway, featuring sweet moments of the two unwinding by the water, walking barefoot along the harbor and smiling for a scenic selfie overlooking the bay.

“Vacation mode activated,” she captioned the post, tagging Farber and the island.

The photos quickly drew thousands of likes, with Farber responding in the comments with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

A Whirlwind Romance Goes Public

Getty Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber attend the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The getaway caps a fast-moving few months for the couple. Farber, 42, first hard-launched the relationship on April 27 with an Instagram carousel of affectionate moments, including a photo of Parrish kissing his cheek. “April has been amazing ❤️🌹,” he wrote.

Weeks later, the two stepped out together for their first official red carpet as a couple at the 33rd Race to Erase MS Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on June 5.

Old Friends Who Found Something More

Parrish, 37, first met Farber when she competed on season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014.

“We were friends for years,” “Pretty Little Liars” star told Us Weekly.

“I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are.” The reconnection happened earlier this year, after both came out of their own divorces.

“You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed,” Parrish said.

“I think that those are some of the most beautiful and exciting things in life, and sometimes it’s the most unexpected things that can be the most beautiful things.”

Janel Parrish Says Sasha Farber Brings ‘Love and Light’ Into Her Life

Parrish has made it clear she is smitten with Farber. During an appearance at the Gold Gala on May 9, the actress spoke warmly about her boyfriend, praising the positivity and kindness he brings to everyone around him.

“He just brings so much love and light and positivity to people in the world,” she told People. “He’s just the best.”

She also revealed that Farber has become a favorite person to come home to after work, especially because of his culinary skills. Parrish recalled wrapping long days on set only to find elaborate home-cooked meals waiting for her.

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“He’s an amazing chef. I literally was just filming a movie every day until 7:30 p.m. and I’d walk in the house and he would have a full spread for me,” she said. “I’m just very, very lucky.”

According to Parrish, Farber enjoys making everything from seafood dishes to skewers and kebabs, while also introducing her to traditional Russian cuisine.

The relationship marks a new chapter for Parrish following her divorce from Chris Long.

The former couple began dating in 2016, married in 2018, and finalized their divorce on June 1. Since then, Parrish has embraced living in the moment.