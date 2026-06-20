‘The Love Heist’ — Where & When Did Peter Porte & Lyndsy Fonseca Film Their New Hallmark Movie?

Hallmark Channel’s new rom-com caper “The Love Heist” opens with panoramic views of Chicago’s gorgeous skyline, with the L train whizzing by and Lake Michigan glistening in the distance.

The scenic opening shots of “The Love Heist” — premiering on June 21, 2026 — ready viewers for a fun two hours ahead of watching celebrity stylist Kayli, played by Lyndsy Fonseca, and hotel security chief Mills, played by Peter Porte, race around the Windy City trying to find an iconic piece of fashion history she misplaces days before the Chicago Costume Gala. But did the darling duo actually film the movie in Chicago?

‘The Love Heist’ Was Filmed Entirely in Vancouver — Here’s How We Know

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Fan-favorite Hallmark director Kevin Fair almost had us fooled into thinking Chicago was the actual backdrop of “The Love Heist.” In reality, though, the entire movie was shot in Vancouver — a common spot for Hallmark movies to be filmed — as confirmed by multiple industry trades. “The Love Heist” was filmed around Greater Vancouver from March 23 to April 10, according to UBPC Actra production listings.

Our first clue? The opening seconds show celebs signing autographs outside a high-end hotel, and right next to it is Alouette, a well-known French restaurant located in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Editors changed the name of the hotel where the movie takes place — actually Hotel Le Soleil, located at 567 Hornby Street — to the “Park Luxe Hotel” on the sign above the entrance.

TV movie THE LOVE HEIST filming at Le Soleil Hotel today & Vancouver Art Gallery tomorrow.A priceless dress disappears during Chicago's fashion week.Thanks @likeswaffles. https://t.co/HdpSVm2MN6— YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) March 31, 2026

Eagle-eyed fans also posted photos of crews filming “The Love Heist” at the hotel as well as the Vancouver Art Gallery.

According to Moviedelic, exterior shots of multiple Vancouver landmarks can also be seen in various shots in “The Love Heist” for those who know the area, including Harbour Centre, Lions Gate Bridge, Living Shangri-La, One Wall Centre, Shaw Tower, MNP Tower, and the Melville.

Lyndsy Fonseca & Peter Porte Shared How Much Fun They Had Filming ‘The Love Heist’

For Fonseca, “The Love Heist” marks her seventh Hallmark movie in the past four years, including 2025’s “Single on the 25th,” 2024’s “The Magic of Lemon Drops,” and 2022’s “North to Home.”

In an Instagram post on April 13, she also confirmed the Vancouver shoot, sharing a slew of behind the scenes pics and writing, “Vancouver you’re always a good time. @hallmarkchannel I love collaborating, thank you for everything. Way more pics and behind the scenes to come. I love these people so much!”

In her carousel of photos, she included many of her adorable daughters on set, from helping the hair & makeup team to watching their mom film from the sidelines. Fonseca shares eight-year-old Greta and four-year-old Evelyn with her husband, actor Noah Bean, per People.

Porte, best known for his role as Dimitri Von Leuschner on “Days of Our Lives,” hasn’t been seen in a Hallmark flick since 2023’s “Notes of Autumn” with Luke Macfarlane, Ashley Williams, and Marcus Rosner.

He shared an adorable selfie with Fonseca, also on April 13, and teased that the two had been “working on something very special this last month and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

A bit fan of discovering new places and exploring the outdoors, Porte appeared to make sure he spent time in Olympic National Park in northern Washington state while in the area. It’s about a four hour ferry ride from Vancouver, and he shared a beautiful video from his excursion on April 5.

In addition to Fonseca and Porte, the cast of “The Love Heist” includes Michelle Brezinski as Liv, Lyndsey Gavin as Isha, Jason Nash as Gala Security, Andrea Stefanci as Celine, and William Vaughan as Errol.

“The Love Heist” premieres on June 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Hallmark Channel and air again on June 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, ahead of the series finale of “The Way Home.” The movie will also be available to stream via Hallmark+ starting on June 22.