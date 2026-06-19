Hallmark Fans Won’t Want to Miss ‘The Love Heist’ Premiere & More Romantic Favorites Tomorrow — June 20

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, June 20. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “The Waltons,” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘In My Dreams’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Natalie (Katharine McPhee) and Nick (Mike Vogel) are both deep-down lonely…and frustrated. Nick’s mom (JoBeth Williams) is constantly trying to fix him up with candidate girlfriends. Natalie’s best friend is forever offering dating advice. But, neither Natalie nor Nick has found the right mate.

Then they both happen to be at the Hayward Fountain on the same day at the same time. Tradition has it that if you throw a coin in the fountain you’ll dream about your true love for seven nights. You have just seven nights to turn dreams into reality. Natalie and Nick separately throw coins in the fountain and the coins land on top of each other. When they’re not dreaming their dreams of romance, Nick and Natalie have to deal with frustrating day jobs. Nick’s career as an architect is going nowhere; Natalie’s trying desperately to breathe life into the dying-on-the-vine Italian restaurant she’s inherited. But the clock’s ticking. Seven nights–and only seven nights–to turn dreams into reality. Can they make magic come true?

“In My Dreams” premiered on April 20, 2014.

‘Rome in Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An unknown actress lands the role of a lifetime in Rome. Paired with an American journalist writing a profile, she will discover surprises about love and life in the eternal city.

Starring Italia Ricci and Peter Porte.

“Rome in Love” premiered on July 27, 2019.

‘All’s Fair in Love and Mahjong’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A school nurse finds unexpected hope through teaching Mahjong, the centuries‑old Chinese game, which helps her build community and open her heart again.

Starring Fiona Gubelmann, Paul Campbell, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Melissa Peterman.

“All’s Fair in Love and Mahjong” premiered on May 9, 2026.

‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A local chocolatier is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on February 14th, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate.

Starring Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte and Brenda Strong.

“Sweeter Than Chocolate” premiered on February 4, 2023.

‘Just My Type’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Sills lands the interview of a lifetime with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author Martin Clayborne in his quaint rural town only to realize her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life have taken a back seat along the way. When Vanessa returns home to Portland and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin, she then makes a surprise decision, and finally takes her own advice to “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton.

“Just My Type” premiered on March 28, 2020.

‘Catch of the Day’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): On the eve of becoming a NY executive chef, Sophie returns home to help her family’s flailing restaurant and runs into Cam, an old crush who makes her question everything.

Starring Emilie Ullerup, Michael Rady and Katie Lee Biegel.

“Catch of the Day” premiered on August 30, 2025.

‘The Love Heist’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Celebrity stylist Kayli must team up with hotel security chief Mills to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte.

“The Love Heist” premiered on June 20, 2026.

‘The Greek Aisle’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Georgia travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor is the only way to meet the requirements.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Apostolis Totsikas.

“The Greek Aisle” premiered on June 6, 2026.