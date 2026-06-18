‘Legend’ Annie England Noblin Passes Away Days Before Her Hallmark Christmas Movie Begins Filming

Beloved novelist Annie England Noblin was over the moon when Hallmark Channel snapped up the television rights to her 2022 book, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” excitedly sharing the news with friends and fans on social media. Sadly, though, the Missouri mom won’t get to see the final product.

Noblin was adorably “obsessed” with Hallmark Christmas movies, according to her literary agent, Priya Doraswamy, who called the writer a “legend” among her many fans. Noblin had always dreamed that one of her books would become a feel-good Hallmark rom-com, Doraswamy said, but turning a book into a movie takes time, and Noblin patiently waited years for word on the project’s status.

Tragically, Noblin was seriously injured in a head-on collision on April 20, 2026, and spent nearly three weeks in the ICU before succumbing to her injuries on May 9, per the West Plains Daily Quill. But with serendipitous timing, Doraswamy revealed, Noblin’s family got to inform her in the hospital that word had just arrived from Hallmark: their adaptation of her book was about to start filming.

Annie England Noblin’s Mom ‘Rushed’ to Hospital to Tell Her About Hallmark Movie Moving Forward

According to Ozark Radio News, Noblin’s northbound Jeep was struck by a southbound driver who crossed the center line on the afternoon of April 20. The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene of the crash, and Noblin was flown to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.

At the time of the crash, Noblin still hadn’t received an update on whether Hallmark was any closer to turning “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” into a movie. But as the author fought for her life in the ICU, Doraswamy — who was checking in daily with Noblin’s mom, Paula England — received an unexpected deposit in her company’s bank account from Hallmark Media. When she reached out for an explanation, she learned that Hallmark was days away from starting filming on Noblin’s movie adaptation.

Doraswamy immediately called England, who told EntertainmentNow she “rushed” to the hospital to tell Noblin the amazing news. Though Noblin was unable to communicate verbally, England beamed, “She heard it and she nodded. She could nod. So I knew she knew.”

“She just loved Hallmark movies, we love them — especially the Christmas ones,” England noted, choking back tears.

The “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” movie was filmed in Vancouver from May 19 to June 7, according to UPCP Actra, but could undergo a title change before it’s released. It is expected to premiere between October and December as part of Hallmark’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas holiday programming slate.

Annie England Noblin ‘Brought People Together,’ Her Mom Says

Noblin, who taught English and communications at Arkansas State University, penned nine novels for Harper Collins’ Avon Publishing. A 10th book, “A Happier Medium,” will be released on December 1 by Lake Union Publishing.

Doraswamy told EntertainmentNow that Noblin was the first author she signed after opening her agency, Lotus Lane Literary, over a decade ago. The agent was taken with Noblin’s humorous and charming manuscript for her first book in 2015 — “Sit! Stay! Speak” — about a rescue dog who helps a “struggling young outsider make peace with the past.”

“I was immediately drawn in by her vivaciousness,” Doraswamy recalled. “Annie’s writing voice was Annie. She spoke through her characters and her stories. That was all pure Annie. And people just loved her. She was a legend.”

On June 12, England told EntertainmentNow, between 400 to 500 people attended a Celebration of Life for her daughter with no formal program, just as she would have wanted, she said.

“And we had all kinds of terrible pop music,” England smiled. “Hanson, Backstreet Boys, *NSync, you name it.”

The turnout was more than double the population of West Plains, their small town in the Missouri Ozarks where Noblin was known not only as an accomplished author, but as a champion for the disadvantaged and marginalized in their community, a trustee for the West Plains Public Library, an arts advocate who taught writing workshops for local youth, and a devoted wife and mom to her husband Matt and their son Jude.

“She brought people together,” England marveled through tears. “She could have left (West Plains), but she felt like this was where she was meant to be, where she could do the most good for people who needed help.”

Nevertheless, England was amazed after her daughter’s passing when flowers began arriving from animal shelters across the U.S. — places that Noblin had quietly helped to save countless critters. England laughed when asked how many animals Noblin and her family owned, admitting she couldn’t possibly count all of the dogs, cats, and other animals her daughter had saved and loved.

Fittingly, Noblin’s obituary said, “A rescuer of all living beings, a guiding light in her community and the world at large, her incredible energy, brilliant wit, intelligence, grace, compassion, beauty, fierce love, loyalty and seeking justice for all epitomizes her 44 living years.”

There are two ways to honor Noblin’s inspiring life through donations. A senior scholarship in Noblin’s honor has been established at Mammoth Spring School District — where her son is a student, her husband is a teacher’s aide, and England was a teacher — with donations going to the Annie England Noblin Scholarship Fund. The West Plains Public Library is also accepting donations in Noblin’s honor.