Is Jim Carrey Coming Back as the Grinch? 

A return to Whoville may be getting closer—but it’s still in the very early stages.

A sequel to the 2000 holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is reportedly in development at Universal and Imagine Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What We Know So Far

While the project is not yet officially greenlit with a release date, early reports suggest key members of the original creative team are being considered to return, including Jim Carrey in talks to reprise his role as the Grinch and Ron Howard expected to direct.

Howard is also set to produce the film alongside Brian Grazer, continuing their long-running collaboration in Hollywood.

However, studio representatives have not confirmed production timelines, and no casting deals have been announced at this stage.

At this point, the sequel remains untitled and is described as being in early development, meaning it could still be some time before cameras roll.

Even in optimistic scenarios, industry timelines would likely place a release no earlier than the next holiday cycle window, though nothing official has been announced.

The original film, released in November 2000, became a massive box office success and a seasonal staple.

It was the highest-grossing domestic film of its year, earning approximately $260 million in the U.S. and around $345 million worldwide, cementing its place as a modern holiday classic.

It also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup, recognizing the extensive prosthetic transformation that turned Carrey into the iconic Dr. Seuss character.

Carrey Previously Struggled With Transforming Into the Grinch

That transformation has become almost as famous as the film itself.

Carrey has previously spoken about the intense physical demands of the role, which included hours in makeup each day and a highly restrictive costume that made filming extremely challenging.

In an interview with Vulture, Carrey revealed that the experience was so difficult he initially considered quitting on the first day of production, even thinking about returning his reported $20 million salary.

The process was eventually adjusted to make it more manageable, but it remained one of the most physically demanding roles of his career.

He has described the costume as including heavy prosthetics, limited vision, and materials that caused constant discomfort.

At one point, he explained that he had to “mouth-breathe through the entire movie” due to the design of the Grinch mask, which made normal breathing impossible.

The actor also noted that the suit’s texture and tight construction made even simple movement difficult, while full-eye contact lenses and oversized prosthetic fingers added additional strain during filming.

Producer Brian Grazer has previously shared that Carrey was committed to a fully practical transformation and resisted digital shortcuts for the character’s look, insisting on achieving the Grinch’s appearance through makeup and physical effects.

Director Ron Howard has also reflected on the early production period, recalling that Carrey experienced significant stress during the transformation process, including moments where he would lie on the floor between takes trying to recover from the physical toll.

Despite those challenges, the film went on to become a holiday classic that still airs every winter season more than two decades later.

If the sequel moves forward, it would mark Carrey’s return to one of his most recognizable roles—though for now, fans will have to wait as the project continues to develop behind the scenes.