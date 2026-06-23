Sneak Peek at 9 Hallmark Christmas Movies in the Works for Countdown to Christmas 2026

Christmas never really ends for those working behind the scenes at Hallmark Channel. Not only will the network soon kick off its 2026 Christmas in July programming slate with a month’s worth of new and classic holiday fare, but creative teams at Hallmark have been working since last year to prepare for this year’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas, expected to begin in mid-October.

There’s sure to be new movies each weekend, a new season of Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney’s “Mistletoe Murders” series (currently filming in Ottawa), and more surprises. EntertainmentNow’s been making a list and checking it twice to give you details on Christmas movies we know are on the way this holiday season — though titles and some details could change between now and then!

Hallmark Channel Has Already Confirmed 2 Destination Movies Set at Disney World & Biltmore Estate

Hallmark Lacey Chabert at Disney World with Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

As 2025’s Countdown to Christmas was underway, Hallmark’s queen of Christmas, Lacey Chabert, was already working on a movie for 2026. In early December, she announced that filming was underway on “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” Hallmark’s first collaboration with Walt Disney World Resorts.

Filmed on location at the beloved amusement park, the star-studded cast includes Travis Van Winkle, Christy Carlson Romano, Richard Kind, “General Hospital” actor Bryce Durfee, and “Sandlot” alum Patrick Renna, per press materials.

Hallmark The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina

Meanwhile, another big destination project that Hallmark announced in early 2026 is a second movie set at the majestic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, where 2023’s “A Biltmore Christmas” was filmed. Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz won’t be back for this one, though.

This time around, Hallmark stars Holland Roden and Niall Matter will play “acquaintances in the Gilded Age who become more than that in the present day,” per Hallmark’s press materials. But there will be some familiar faces in “A Grand Biltmore Christmas.”

“Star Trek” icon Jonathan Frakes will reprise his role as Winston, and Rachel Boston and Wes Brown, who made cameos together in the first time-travel love story, will be back, too. That’s not all — “The Way Home” star Andie MacDowell joins the cast, too.

Surprisingly, Hallmark has not announced a new NFL-themed movie after two consecutive years of collaborations on “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” in 2024 and “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” in 2025, filmed in the teams’ cities.

‘The Christmas Loop’ Gets Tyler Hynes Stuck in Time

We can’t wait to lose track of time with beloved Hallmark star Tyler Hynes in “The Christmas Loop,” filmed in Vancouver from late March to mid-April. Though the movie hasn’t been officially announced, Hynes posted multiple sneak peeks during filming that made it pretty obvious he’s the star of this one.

Social media’s been buzzing that Hynes’ co-star in “The Christmas Loop” is Hallmark fan-favorite Laci J. Mailey, especially after he posted the photos above, with one taken of them facing away from the camera. Certainly looks like Mailey, and the two do appear briefly in a new Hallmark promo video featuring flicks coming to Christmas in July and later in the year.

Hynes is notorious for dropping easter eggs ahead of his movies, and the caption to his post above — “⏳♾️” — perfectly aligned with the movie’s theme. According to Production List, the synopsis says, “After a wish traps him reliving Christmas Eve, a man makes the most of the loop until he falls for a woman and desperately wants a tomorrow with her.”

‘Double Con Christmas’ Features 2 ‘Hannah Swensen Mystery’ Co-Stars

Hallmark Victor Webster, Barbara Niven

Victor Webster and Barbara Niven were both filming in Winnipeg this spring, but not for “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” which usually films in Vancouver. They each posted updates from their snowy, frigid set between March 23 and April 10, the filming timeframe that industry trades including Casting Workbook have listed for Hallmark Channel’s new “Double Con Christmas.”

Directed by Jeff Beesley, who’s been at the helm of nearly 20 Hallmark movies, the movie’s synopsis says, “Single-mom Lexi Chambers runs a busy catering company, with less time for family than she would prefer. An (unplanned) Christmas ‘vacation’ at a ski lodge shakes up Lexi’s schedule, and the notion that she does not have time for romance. Little does she know it’s all a match-making ploy concocted by her mother June and her old ‘friend’ Dan.”

Webster shared multiple videos in his Instagram Stories from the set, including one in which he marveled at getting to film a Christmas movie while it was still cold, rather than in the heat of summer. Niven also posted about filming in chilly Winnipeg at the same time. There has been social media buzz that the role of Lexi is played by Amanda Schull, but EntertainmentNow has not confirmed evidence of her involvement.

What Else Will You Find Under the Hallmark Christmas Tree in 2026?

GETTY Rachael Leigh Cook

EntertainmentNow can confirm that Hallmark Christmas movies will continue to be filmed through the summer and even into early fall. Here’s what we can share about a handful of sweet treats in the works…

As previously reported, a new movie based on Annie England Noblin’s novel “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” is on its way. The movie was filmed in Vancouver from May to early June, per UPCP Actra. The book is about a veterinarian to the stars who flees L.A. for a quieter life in Blue Dog Valley, Wisconsin, but has to prove herself to townspeople suspicious of the “glamorous outsider.”

“Single at the Wedding” is scheduled to start filming in Winnipeg on June 26, per Casting Workbook. According to the trade, the movie is about a “perpetually single” woman who heads home for her sister’s wedding, and it sounds like she and her best friend both unexpectedly find love amid the chaos.

“Doubly Booked” began filming on June 15 in the town of Hay-on-Wye in Herefordshire, England, according to the Hereford Times, which reported that Hallmark crew turned the town “into a stunning winter wonderland, complete with artificial snow, twinkling lights and Christmas trees.” Townspeople are on the lookout for Rachael Leigh Cook after a chair with her name appeared on set.

“No Screens Christmas” is expected to film this summer. In April, Salt Lake City’s ABC4 affiliate reported that the Hallmark movie was among five productions approved to start filming in the area this summer. This one is a time-traveling holiday flick, according to the Utah Board of Tourism Development.

“Treeber” will pair up Hallmark fan-favorites Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown, per IMDb. They both posted pics and videos during their fun (and chilly!) shoot in Alberta between mid-March and early April. No word yet on what this one is about, but we can tell you there are some adorable goats!

The 16th annual Countdown to Christmas is expected to kick off in mid-October and we’ll keep you updated as new info emerges on allll the festive movies this year.