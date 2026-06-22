Benjamin Ayres Opens Up About Finding Love Again & His Hallmark-Worthy Meet Cute (EXCLUSIVE)

When longtime Hallmark Channel fan-favorite Benjamin Ayres went Instagram official with The Giving Keys founder Caitlyn Crosby on June 6, 2026, his legion of fans were thrilled for him — and a bit surprised, given that the “Hope Valley: 1874” star had never publicly shared his separation from wife Erin three years prior.

Knowing fans have been curious about how everything unfolded, Ayres told EntertainmentNow that he’s relieved to “not be hiding” anymore, but acknowledged “there was a lot to protect,” given that he and Erin share two daughters, Isadora and Evie, while Crosby and her ex-husband also share two children, son Brave and daughter Love. Today, both families are doing well and focused on supporting their children through this new chapter, he said.

Benjamin Ayres Says He’s Grateful For His Past & ‘Ready For That Next Chapter of My Life’

For someone who’s starred in over 20 Hallmark movies with happily-ever-after endings, from “Color My World With Love” to “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA,” Ayres said it took some time to grow comfortable with opening up about the changes in his personal life.

“It’s a strange new world with social media because I’m actually a pretty private person, considering how accessible I appear online,” Ayres admitted. “But I’m ready to move forward into the next chapter of my life. I’m so grateful for the previous one.

“The biggest focus was the girls,” Ayres told EntertainmentNow, “and they have been doing very well. I’m forever grateful for the amicable relationship Erin and I continue to have, and how we’ve been able to navigate it the way that we have.”

Building Romance University Was a Healing Endeavor During a Tough Time of Transition

Ayres’ separation occurred around the same time that he was launching Romance University, a grassroots initiative to bring together stars and fans of Hallmark rom-coms while raising thousands of dollars for charitable causes through merchandise sales, events, and donations.

Ayres recalled, “Beginning to build that community was really rewarding, and helped take the attention off of myself in service of others.”

“It makes me emotional thinking about the outpouring of support,” he told EntertainmentNow. “People told me Romance University gave them community, friendship, and connection. What they may not realize is that they gave something back to me, too — a sense of purpose and a reason to keep moving forward.”

Ayres noted that the mission started with help from Erin, who was seen in early photos of their family dropping off giant Romance University checks for local women’s shelters.

“From the beginning, Erin was involved in it,” he said. “Looking back, I’m incredibly grateful for the way we were able to show up for that community while also navigating a very personal transition in our own lives.”

Romance University Actually Brought Benjamin Ayres & Caitlin Crosby Together

Benjamin Ayres Benjamin Ayres and Caitlin Crosby

The way Ayres and Crosby connected could be its own Hallmark movie, including their meet-cute moment, given that their relationship was born out of a desire to connect with and help others.

Crosby’s team at The Giving Keys hand-stamps keys with inspirational words and encourages wearers to eventually pass on their necklaces to “someone you feel needs the message more than you.” A portion of all proceeds goes to Chrysalis, a nonprofit helping those experiencing homelessness to find meaningful work.

After Ayres noticed friends like Nikki DeLoach and Erin Cahill wearing them, he sent an email to The Giving Keys about potentially collaborating with Romance University.

“Dating wasn’t really on my radar. I was focused on my daughters, my work, and honestly just trying to become a better father, a better friend, and a better human being. What started as a collaboration slowly became a friendship, and eventually something much more meaningful.”

When Ayres found himself in Los Angeles for the movie premiere of “The Santa Class,” Crosby invited him to join friends for dinner in Santa Monica. Walking into a room full of strangers was intimidating, he laughed, but Crosby immediately put him at ease.

He recalled, “She came over, gave me a hug, introduced me to everyone, and before long we’d pulled up stools at the bar and ended up talking all night.”

We’re Loving Seeing Benjamin Ayres So Smitten

Benjamin Ayres Benjamin Ayres and Caitlin Crosby

Though Ayres and Crosby live on different coasts and in different countries, with him in Toronto and her in L.A., he said they talk daily and are together at least once or twice a month. Crosby has visited him on the sets of his Hallmark movies and series, and they’ve even vacationed with their kids.

Given that Crosby has been connected in one way or another to the entertainment industry all her life, Ayres said that the way “she understands it really well, and understands me and my work” put him at ease.

He then gushed, “She makes everybody feel special. The more time I spend around her friends and community, the more I understand why people love being around her.”

As for his future on Hallmark, Ayres couldn’t confirm whether he has a new Christmas movie in the works, but Hallmark fans should keep their eyes peeled for another “True Justice” movie that filmed last year and season two of “Hope Valley: 1874,” expected to premiere in early 2027. The first season of the hit series is available to stream via Hallmark+.