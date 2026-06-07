Benjamin Ayres Reveals Romance with Caitlin Crosby & His Hallmark Co-Stars Are Thrilled

In a plot twist he didn’t see coming, Hallmark Channel fan-favorite Benjamin Ayres has found love across the miles. On June 6, 2026, the Toronto-based actor hard-launched his relationship with Los Angeles entrepreneur Caitlin Crosby, founder of The Giving Keys.

Captioning an Instagram carousel of photos posted to both of their accounts, Ayres sweetly wrote, “One thing I’ve learned making Hallmark movies is that you never quite know where the story is going to take you. There can be unexpected plot twists, plenty of character development and certainly some lessons along the way. Thankfully, this story led me to @caitlincrosby ❤️”

Hallmark Stars & Fans Swoon Over Benjamin Ayres & Caitlin Crosby’s Romance Reveal

Ayres, who stars in the hit Hallmark+ series “Hope Valley: 1874” with Bethany Joy Lenz, shared multiple photos from moments in his blossoming romance with Crosby, including one in which she visited the show’s Vancouver set — with “1874” co-star Chelsea Hobbs posing with them — and at Hallmark’s launch event for the series in March.

Many of Ayres colleagues and co-stars have kept the lovebirds’ romance a secret and were thrilled to celebrate their hard launch in the comment section of his post, including Hobbs, who wrote, “Love you two together ❤️❤️❤️”

“Mom’s the Bride” star Erin Cahill, who’s seen in one of Ayres’ photos alongside her husband, musician Paul Freeman, wrote, “I love you, both individually and together! So much! ♥️🥰🩷” Freeman also weighed in, writing, “This is so beautiful mate! Love you both so much❤️❤️”

Ayres’ “True Justice” co-star Nikki DeLoach gushed, “So so happy for both of you!! You both deserve so much goodness. Love you ❤️”

Meanwhile, his “A Christmas Angel Match” co-star Meghan Ory wrote, “Love this so much you two❤️”

Holland Roden, who stars in the upcoming “A Biltmore Christmas” sequel, chimed in, “Cutest couple!! Whom I also think you both have the cutest kiddos!! Also can we talk about the RU photoshopped Ben photo in the background. I want this story 🤣”

Fans and other friends were also thrilled to see the duo making their relationship Instagram official, including someone who adorably wrote, “Couldn’t love this more…as a lover of both Caitlin AND Hallmark. 😂❤️ I hope you both save Christmas together …and the big bad developer learns the true meaning of Christmas from your bakery/farm/dog sitting business. 😂”

Benjamin Ayres’ New Love Caitlin Crosby Founded The Giving Keys

Multiple friends and fans commented with cute references to keys, a nod to Crosby’s popular necklace line of keys engraved with meaningful words of intention and inspiration. The company counts lots of celebrities among its fans, from Justin Bieber to Taylor Swift to Lauren Daigle.

Ayres’ “1874” co-star Brad Bramenko quipped, “Found the perfect key!! 🔑 ❤️” and someone else wrote, “You found the keys to each other’s heart. So happy for both of you! ❤️🔑”

Even her company’s Instagram account replied to the couple’s post, writing, “Some doors only open when the timing is right 💃🕺🔑”