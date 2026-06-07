Nikki DeLoach Reveals the ‘Lengths’ She Went to Bring ‘The Greek Aisle’ to Life in Fun Behind-the-Scenes Look

Nikki DeLoach is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Greek Aisle.”

The Hallmark star took to social media to share memorable photos and videos from the production while also reflecting on the journey of bringing the romantic film to life. Alongside the post, DeLoach expressed her appreciation for the many people who made the movie possible, from the cast and crew to the generosity of the local community in Corfu, Greece, where their production took place. Her post offered fans a glimpse into the experience behind the camera ahead of the film’s debut, which kicked off Hallmark’s “Summer Nights” programming event.

Check Out DeLoach’s BTS Moments From ‘The Greek Aisle’

“The lengths we will go to bring you that beautiful, Hallmark happy ending. What a ride!” wrote DeLoach in the caption of her June 6 Instagram post that she shared ahead of the premiere later that night.

She continued, “We hope you have as much fun watching our movie as we did making it. We are so grateful for the crew, our team at @hallmarkchannel, every actor, and the people of Corfu for their generous and joyful spirits and for everyone who worked so hard to bring this movie to life.”

“‘The Greek Aisle’ airs TONIGHT on @hallmarkchannel!” concluded DeLoach.

DeLoach Receives Heartfelt Support From Her Hallmark Family

Hallmark Apostolis Totsikas and Nikki DeLoach in Hallmark Channel’s “The Greek Aisle.”

In the comment section of her Instagram post, Andrew Walker commented, “🔥💪🔥💪🔥”

Eliza Hayes Maher, best known for her role in the “Haul Out the Holly” series, wrote, “Maclain’s outfit in slide 3 is….2 good to b true.” Maher is referring to a clip DeLoach included in her post where she’s on a boat with the film’s director, Maclain Nelson, who was sporting a nude wetsuit.

Heather Hemmens added, “😍😍😍”

Erin Cahill also posted about “The Greek Aisle” on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Can’t wait to go to Greece with this Goddess woman! Tonight on @hallmarkchannel! 💜 @nikdeloach.” DeLoach reposted Cahill’s story to her own, adding the caption, “Love you so much my friend!!”

“I know where I’ll be…Greece with this babe @nikdeloach tonight!!! On @hallmarkchannel,” wrote Kimberley Sustad in the caption of her Instagram Story. DeLoach reposted this story as well, adding the caption, “My heart. My moon. Love you @kimberleysustad ❤️”

Fans in the comments shared their love for “The Greek Aisle” and all the fun BTS content from DeLoach:

“Just finished watching the movie. So good and such a beautiful place. Hope you got to enjoy some time being there,” one fan wrote.

“Love the BTS ❤️🔥 Stunning views,” added another fan.

In Case You Missed It, Here’s Everything to Know About ‘The Greek Aisle’

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“The Greek Aisle” premiered on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, June 6 as part of their annual “Summer Nights” programming event. The other films included in the lineup are: “Texas Two-Step,” starring Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny, “The Love Heist,” starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte, and “A Castle of Our Own,” starring Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

“When Georgia travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor is the only way to meet the requirements,” reads the official synopsis from Hallmark Channel.

The film stars DeLoach alongside Apostolis Totsikas. Though Totsikas is a highly recognized and established actor in Greece, “The Greek Aisle” serves as his Hallmark debut.