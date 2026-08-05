Hallmark Unveils Full Cast of Chicago Bears Movie, Including Fan-Favorite Stars & NFL Legends

Hallmark Channel’s third NFL-themed Christmas movie has even more star power than originally revealed.

Though the network had previously revealed that fan-favorites Robert Buckley and Lyndsy Fonseca would star in “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.” But on August 5, 2026, Hallmark announced the movie’s full cast will feature even more stars and shared some exciting new details.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ Cast Includes Longtime Hallmark Stars Tamera Mowry-Housley & Marilu Henner

Hallmark Longtime Hallmark stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Marilu Henner

In early July, as filming got underway in Chicago, Hallmark revealed that the new “Holiday Touchdown” movie would star Buckley and Fonseca, with a supporting cast that includes four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason, “One Tree Hill” alum Barbara Alyn Woods, and “The Walking Dead” alum Khary Payton.

On August 5, 2026, the network announced that the movie will also feature cameos from Hallmark fan-favorites Tamera Mowry-Housley and Marilu Henner, as well as multiple luminaries from Chicago Bears.

The movie will also feature Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson, as well as tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. Among the Bears legends who will appeaer are Mike Singletary, Charles “Peanut” Tillman, and Dan Hampton, as well as the late Walter Payton’s widow, Connie Payton. And yes, mascot Staley Da Bear, will get some camera time, too.

There were lots of Chicagoland fans who participated as extras on the film. Plus two fans, Carrie May-Borich and Phillip Salamore, won a Bears Care charity auction for two featured walk-on roles in the movie, per Hallmark. They’ll be joined by longtime season ticket holders Julia and Ken Wegner, who are also big Hallmark Channel fans.

Hallmark’s Chicago Bears Movie Recently Wrapped Filming

The cast and crew of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” were in Chicago throughout the month of July and wrapped filming on July 27, according to a social media post from production company Synthetic Cinema, which also produced the first two “Holiday Touchdown” movies — 2024’s with the Kansas City Chiefs and 2025’s featuring the Buffalo Bills.

Captioning a photo of a clapboard with the movie’s logo, the company wrote, “We officially wrapped today after one final marathon…complete with rain, tornado warnings, and everything else Mother Nature could throw at us. And somehow, we still got it done.”

Two days prior, Synthetic Cinema posted photos from their wrap party at Chicago’s Utopia Tailgate, noting, “Such a fun night with the cast and crew, lots of laughs, plenty of behind-the-scenes stories, Malort (ask someone from Chicago😂), and a reminder that the best part of making a movie is the people you get to make it with.”

Buckley posted pics from his time in Chicago, too, with photos of some of his favorite sites and favorite meals, writing, “Chicago, you are both magical and magically delicious.”

Some of his Hallmark pals cheered him on in the comment section, including his “The Christmas House” co-star Jonathan Bennett, who wrote, “I can feel my face bloating looking at this … 2. The pic of you on the river with the bloat behind you is beautiful … 3. You’re perfect”

A synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” has not been released yet, but the movie will be premiere late 2026 as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming.