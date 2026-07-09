‘All-Star’ Cast Announced for Hallmark’s Chicago Bears ‘Holiday Touchdown’ Movie

Filming is underway in Chicago for Hallmark Channel’s newest NFL-themed Christmas movie, and for the third consecutive year, the network has a great roster of stars on board.

Though there have been rumors swirling about the cast, Hallmark officially revealed on July 9, 2026, that “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” will star Hallmark fan-favorites Robert Buckley and Lyndsy Fonseca. Additional cast members were announced via social media, but which Chicago Bears players and local legends will be involved hasn’t been revealed yet.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ Full Cast

A Hallmark Channel social media video announcing the “starting lineup” began with Chicago Bears team reporter Jasmine Baker at Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field. She tossed it to Fonseca, who revealed that her character is named Avery, while Buckley said he’s playing Matt.

Next up was three-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason, who said she’s playing Darlene. On July 6, Mason initially revealed her casting via Facebook, posting a photo of the skyline and sharing that she was in town to film the movie.

Also part of the cast featured in the video were Buckley’s former “One Tree Hill” co-star Barbara Alyn Woods, playing Jody, and “The Walking Dead” alum Khary Payton, who said he’s playing Ron.

The movie’s leads, Buckley and Fonseca, are two of Hallmark’s hottest stars right now, sure to light up the screen this holiday season. The two were spotted filming in the charming Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago on July 7, dressed in winter gear in the summer heat.

Wholesome and hilarious, Buckley starred with Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert in the network’s most-watched movie of 2025, “Unexpected Valentine,” and fans adored last year’s “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” which the “One Tree Hill” alum wrote and co-starred in with Kimberley Sustad.

Meanwhile, Fonseca has become a Hallmark regular over the last five years, starting with 2021’s “Next Stop, Christmas. Most recently, the “How I Met Your Mother” alum starred in June’s “The Love Heist” opposite Peter Porte.

Fans are pumped about the first casting announcement, flooding the comment section of Hallmark’s post, calling the casting “epic” and “all-star.” One wrote, “OHHH IM LOCKED IN” and another gushed, “This movie is already a winner! 🐻⬇️”

Robert Buckley Has Been Pumped Since the New ‘Holiday Touchdown’ Movie Was Announced

After producing rom-coms centered around the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and the Buffalo Bills in 2025, Hallmark announced on June 25 that its third Christmas movie made in partnership with the NFL would center around the Chicago Bears.

Bears coach Ben Johnson, who joined the team in January 2025, and tight end Colton Loveland announced the news in a video posted to the Bears’ and Hallmark’s social media accounts. Buckley sparked fans’ curiosity when he tipped his hat (er, helmet?) by commenting, “BEAR DOWN 🐻🏈🏆”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bennett hilariously wrote, “SO excited we finally were able to break the news! And I’m so excited to announce that I am the lead football man person point guard playing the first baseman in this movie! Tune in!”

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” will premiere during Hallmark Channel’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming slate during the 2026 holiday season.