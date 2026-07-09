Who Won the First Head of Household Competition of ‘Big Brother’ 28

Speculation surrounding the opening days of “Big Brother 28” has already taken over social media, with one of the franchise’s most trusted spoiler accounts fueling the latest conversation. According to Hamsterwatch, rumors have begun circulating that a “Survivor 45” winner may have claimed the season’s first Head of Household competition.

Neither CBS nor the show has confirmed the result, and fans will not know the official outcome until the season begins to unfold on television and the live feeds provide additional insight. Even so, the report has quickly generated excitement among viewers eager to see how one of reality television’s most accomplished strategic players could perform inside the “Big Brother” house.

Hamsterwatch Report Fuels Early Head of Household Speculation

The latest rumor originated from Hamsterwatch, a longtime “Big Brother” spoiler account that has earned a reputation among fans for sharing production updates and early information throughout previous seasons. Note that the Hamsterwatch account is privated at the moment. Their post on X read “Survivor Dee hasn’t even been announced (officially) but she is definitely in and playing, and is the first HOH #bb28.”

According to the account, Dee Valladares is rumored to have won the first Head of Household competition of Season 28. If the report proves accurate, Valladares would immediately gain one of the game’s biggest advantages by securing safety for the week while controlling the first nominations. Hamsterwatch adds a disclaimer that “*nothing’s ever truly confirmed til Julie says so

(or the show or feeds).”

The possibility has already sparked discussion across social media. Many fans believe an early Head of Household win would immediately establish Valladares as a strategic force, while others have questioned whether claiming power in Week 1 could also make her a long-term target. At this point, the rumored result remains unconfirmed. CBS has not commented on the report, and viewers will have to wait for the season premiere tonight and subsequent episodes to learn whether the spoiler is accurate.

Entertainment Weekly Reports Rick Devens Will Compete on ‘Big Brother 28’

Rick Devens has emerged as one of the biggest reported additions to the “Big Brother 28” cast. According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, the “Survivor: Edge of Extinction” fan favorite is expected to compete on the upcoming season.

Devens became one of the most recognizable players in the “Survivor” franchise thanks to his strategic gameplay, clutch immunity wins and ability to battle back from difficult positions. His entertaining style and willingness to make bold moves made him a fan favorite, leading many viewers to wonder how his skills would translate to the “Big Brother” house.

While CBS has not officially confirmed the Season 28 cast, the Entertainment Weekly report has added further momentum to the growing speculation surrounding the season. If Devens is indeed part of the lineup, he would bring extensive reality competition experience and enter the game as one of the cast’s most accomplished strategists.

Men’s Journal Reports Angela Murray Will Return for ‘Big Brother 28’

Another reported addition to the “Big Brother 28” cast is Angela Murray. According to an exclusive report from Men’s Journal, the former houseguest is expected to return for the upcoming season alongside several well-known reality television competitors.

Murray first gained attention during her original run on “Big Brother” with her competitive approach, outspoken personality and willingness to make big moves. Her season helped establish her as a memorable player, and many fans have continued to express interest in seeing her return to the house.

Although CBS has not officially confirmed the Season 28 cast, the Men’s Journal report has fueled additional excitement among viewers awaiting the official announcement. If Murray joins the lineup, she would bring firsthand “Big Brother” experience into a cast that is rumored to feature contestants from multiple reality competition franchises.

We were THIS CLOSE to getting @JunDishes back on our TV screens this year and the fact that we didn’t… 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/TAjqUomCl1— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 9, 2026

For now, however, fans are still waiting for official confirmation. Until CBS releases the complete cast and the first competitions air, reports surrounding the opening Head of Household competition—and the identities of the players competing for it—should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed results.