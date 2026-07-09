Why Christopher Nolan Cast Travis Scott in The Odyssey

Director Christopher Nolan has explained why he cast rapper Travis Scott in “The Odyssey.” Just days before the movie’s release, Nolan explained that he felt Scott was the perfect choice to portray a bard in his adaptation of Homer’s epic fantasy.

While speaking with ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley about Scott’s role, Nolan addressed the “idea of formulaic poetry” and its important role in the film. He added that he chose Scott because he had worked with him before and that it “felt very apt to have a rapper playing a bard in that way.”

Scott’s role in “The Odyssey” was revealed in the film’s promo during the NFL AFC Championship. The trailer showed him telling a story about Odysseus and the Trojan War. The rapper appears in “The Odyssey” alongside a star-studded cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, just to name a few.

Fans React to Nolan’s Casting Choice

Travis Scott surprised many audiences by starring in “The Odyssey.” However, after hearing Nolan’s reasoning for recruiting Scott, fans took to social media to show their support for the rapper’s casting:

“Now I’m even more curious to see what Travis brings to the role,” one fan wrote on X.

“The more Christopher Nolan explains it, the more Travis Scott’s casting actually makes sense. That’s a fascinating way to look at it,” another fan wrote.

“Christopher Nolan didn’t just cast a rapper. He cast what a rapper represents. That’s what makes the choice interesting,” another user posted.

“Christopher Nolan is the David Bowie of film,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Crowley himself commented on Instagram, saying, “such a perfect casting and just *wait *til yall hear the original song 💥 A FACE! A FLEET!”

Scott’s Music Career Helped Lead Him to “The Odyssey”

Getty Travis Scott attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.

Long before his work on “The Odyssey,” Scott established himself as one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. Since launching his career in 2008, Scott has received 10 Grammy nominations and has produced five number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. His most notable songs include “4×4,” “Franchise,” “The Scotts,” “Highest in the Room,” and “Sicko Mode.”

Although Scott has had few acting roles outside of his own music videos, he collaborated with Nolan on “The Plan,” the theme song for Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action film, “Tenet.” Scott produced the track alongside Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who also produced the score of “The Odyssey.”

In addition to starring as a bard in Nolan’s movie, the musician recorded a new song that will play during the end credits. The track is titled “WHEN I’M HOME,” according to ScreenRant. Scott and Göransson produced the song, which features vocals from Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter James Blake.

Fans will get to see Scott’s work on-screen when “The Odyssey” arrives in theaters on July 17. Those who stay through the whole movie will get to see Scott perform and hear his song, which has helped build anticipation for the rapper’s biggest collaboration with Nolan yet.